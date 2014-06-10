Core i7-4790K Review: Devil's Canyon Tantalizes Enthusiasts

Results: Compression Apps
We run three different WinZip benchmarks: CPU, EZ (maximum compression), and OpenCL-accelerated. In all cases, the outcome is similar. A stock Core i7-4790K narrowly outperforms our retail Core i7-4770K with a moderate overclock applied. In turn, the tweaked 4790K enjoys slightly quicker completion times.
Scaling in WinRAR isn't particularly impressive. You get less than a 10 percent improvement going from the stock Core i7-4770K to the overclocked Core i7-4790K.
7-Zip isn't much better: the delta rises to just over 10 percent. The good news is that you get 9 percent more speed going from stock 4770K to stock 4790K, all for the same price.
I built my PC at the end of last year, beginning of this one and went with a i7-4930k. I really wanted a six core processor and have not been disappointed. I have been itching to build another PC because it was really fun to put the plan of components together and although my hands were to big and my medical conditions prevented me from getting to do a lot of the building, my wife helped a lot with that part and it was nice to see the finished product in action. With that being said, I don't have a lot of money for anything right now and hope that my disability pay finally comes through so I can start picking together parts for a computer for my wife. She won't need anything as powerful as I have, and the i7-4790k sounds pretty sweet.
On a side note, this website annoys me. I click to add comment and the default fields are for signing up, no logging in, and when I do, I am back to the homepage. Great.
bring back solder intel.
Second problem: Why is Tom's using 1.275 V for 4200MHz on both units? Is that actually 1.275v with LLC disabled or is LLC on a setting resulting in the lowest load voltage? If one of those units need 1.275v to be stable at 4200 you have a real donkey sample on your hands. Even the worst i7-4770k are stable at 1.20v @ 4200. Or was the over voltage designed to test an unrealistic incompetent situation to either emphasize or DE-emphasize the TIM difference?
Voltage wall is still at the approximate same place. Heat is still the limiting factor. I expect some of the better binned 4670K will hit equal or better than the 4690K.
I'll stay with my 3570K @ 4.3ghz - this clearly isn't much of a step up. Looks like I'm waiting for a DDR4 system in a couple years.