Core i7-4790K Review: Devil's Canyon Tantalizes Enthusiasts

Results: Compression Apps

We run three different WinZip benchmarks: CPU, EZ (maximum compression), and OpenCL-accelerated. In all cases, the outcome is similar. A stock Core i7-4790K narrowly outperforms our retail Core i7-4770K with a moderate overclock applied. In turn, the tweaked 4790K enjoys slightly quicker completion times.

Scaling in WinRAR isn't particularly impressive. You get less than a 10 percent improvement going from the stock Core i7-4770K to the overclocked Core i7-4790K.

7-Zip isn't much better: the delta rises to just over 10 percent. The good news is that you get 9 percent more speed going from stock 4770K to stock 4790K, all for the same price.