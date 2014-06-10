Core i7-4790K Review: Devil's Canyon Tantalizes Enthusiasts

Results: Power Consumption
The following chart reflects power consumption throughout our benchmark suite, which gets logged every two seconds. The long, straight section at the end represents 30 minutes of idle time inserted by our automated script to better reflect actual use when we calculate averages.
It's pretty clear that going from Core i7-4770K to -4790K increases power consumption under load. That much we expected. More strange is that the stock Core i7-4790K doesn't settle into the same idle state as the stock -4770K (or even the overclocked -4790K, which does drop down around 50 W). It's possible that MSI's Z97 Gaming 7 motherboard isn't properly dropping into the right C-state by default, correcting the behavior only when we overclock manually. We'll take this into account as we present the next chart, though.
The other observation we make is that consumption rises noticeably once we apply more voltage and a higher clock rate to the Core i7-4790K. No surprise there. Let's have a look at how average use is affected.
The above chart includes a couple-thousand data points averaged together for each CPU. I specifically factored out the idle time, though, due to the obvious anomaly suffered by the stock Core i7-4790K. We'll keep things fair and stop short of running efficiency numbers. But when these CPUs are churning through our scripted benchmark sequences (all of the applications presented on the preceding pages), you can see how big of a difference there is between them. Overclocking takes the Core i7-4790K up an extra 20 W, on average. And that's on top of a 15 W increase going from stock Core i7-4770K to -4790K.
Of course, these are still systems with 16 GB of DDR3 memory and a GK110-powered GeForce GTX Titan. Power consumption is hardly what we'd call egregious.
I built my PC at the end of last year, beginning of this one and went with a i7-4930k. I really wanted a six core processor and have not been disappointed. I have been itching to build another PC because it was really fun to put the plan of components together and although my hands were to big and my medical conditions prevented me from getting to do a lot of the building, my wife helped a lot with that part and it was nice to see the finished product in action. With that being said, I don't have a lot of money for anything right now and hope that my disability pay finally comes through so I can start picking together parts for a computer for my wife. She won't need anything as powerful as I have, and the i7-4790k sounds pretty sweet.
bring back solder intel.
Second problem: Why is Tom's using 1.275 V for 4200MHz on both units? Is that actually 1.275v with LLC disabled or is LLC on a setting resulting in the lowest load voltage? If one of those units need 1.275v to be stable at 4200 you have a real donkey sample on your hands. Even the worst i7-4770k are stable at 1.20v @ 4200. Or was the over voltage designed to test an unrealistic incompetent situation to either emphasize or DE-emphasize the TIM difference?
Voltage wall is still at the approximate same place. Heat is still the limiting factor. I expect some of the better binned 4670K will hit equal or better than the 4690K.
I'll stay with my 3570K @ 4.3ghz - this clearly isn't much of a step up. Looks like I'm waiting for a DDR4 system in a couple years.