Corsair CS850M 850W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on CS850M’s rails. The limits are, according to the ATX specification, 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V (mV) 5V (mV) 3.3V (mV) 5VSB (mV) Pass/Fail 10% Load 20.4 4.8 12.3 10.1 Pass 20% Load 18.4 5.3 11.6 13.3 Pass 30% Load 18.5 6.1 11.6 13.7 Pass 40% Load 20.9 6.8 11.8 14.3 Pass 50% Load 24.5 7.5 12.7 14.3 Pass 60% Load 30.4 8.8 14.0 16.8 Pass 70% Load 33.5 9.5 14.2 18.6 Pass 80% Load 38.7 10.5 15.0 19.5 Pass 90% Load 43.9 11.9 14.4 19.3 Pass 100% Load 49.4 13.1 12.6 23.3 Pass 110% Load 54.3 14.3 12.1 24.4 Pass Cross-Load 1 25.1 6.5 12.3 8.4 Pass Cross-Load 2 49.7 12.6 11.6 15.1 Pass

Ripple suppression on the minor rails is excellent, matching the performance of higher-end platforms built using much better components. However, while the initial performance of Taiwanese and Chinese capacitors may be good, what matters most is how they perform after a prolonged period. The caps in this unit are going to age much faster than Japanese caps.

Ripple suppression is decent on the +12V rail; we would prefer to see readings below 40mV during the full-load tests. Still, even some high-end PSUs register close to 40mV on this rail under worst-case conditions, so the CS850M's +12V ripple suppression can’t be characterized as bad or even mediocre.

Ripple

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2