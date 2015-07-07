Corsair Vengeance LPX 128GB DDR4-2400 Review

Corsair Vengeance LPX In Detail

Corsair’s part number CMK128GX4M8A2400C14 includes eight 16GB DIMMs, two memory fans, two fan-slowing resistor cables, and two sets of alternative covers in blue and silver to replace the factory-installed red trim.

Each fan includes two holders that fit over DIMM latches, and one holder that fits on the DIMM itself. The later part is intended for use with motherboards that have single-sided DIMM latches, such as the Asus Rampage V Extreme.

Corsair includes a variety of SPD profiles with its 16GB modules, and the best of these is a JEDEC-approved DDR4-2133 CAS 15. Reaching full rated speed and timings requires the user to select XMP mode, either in firmware or by using the EZ_XMP switch available on some Asus motherboards.

Like its other DRAM, Corsair’s 128GB Vengeance LPX modules include a non-transferable limited lifetime warranty. The warranty for its cooling fans is limited to two years. A 1.20V standard voltage keeps heat low, so that the fans will likely be needed only when overclocking.