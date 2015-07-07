Corsair Vengeance LPX 128GB DDR4-2400 Review

Trending

As the first consumer DDR4 kit available at 128GB, Corsair’s latest Vengeance LPX sets the trend for future 16GB-per-DIMM capacities.

Corsair Vengeance LPX In Detail

Corsair’s part number CMK128GX4M8A2400C14 includes eight 16GB DIMMs, two memory fans, two fan-slowing resistor cables, and two sets of alternative covers in blue and silver to replace the factory-installed red trim.

Each fan includes two holders that fit over DIMM latches, and one holder that fits on the DIMM itself. The later part is intended for use with motherboards that have single-sided DIMM latches, such as the Asus Rampage V Extreme.

Corsair includes a variety of SPD profiles with its 16GB modules, and the best of these is a JEDEC-approved DDR4-2133 CAS 15. Reaching full rated speed and timings requires the user to select XMP mode, either in firmware or by using the EZ_XMP switch available on some Asus motherboards.

Like its other DRAM, Corsair’s 128GB Vengeance LPX modules include a non-transferable limited lifetime warranty. The warranty for its cooling fans is limited to two years. A 1.20V standard voltage keeps heat low, so that the fans will likely be needed only when overclocking.

29 Comments
  • tom10167 07 July 2015 07:02
    this will look great in my signature on overclocking forums
    Reply
  • vaughn2k 07 July 2015 09:32
    The random access memory, when can it occupy beyond 16GB of physical memory?
    Reply
  • warmon6 07 July 2015 13:31
    The random access memory, when can it occupy beyond 16GB of physical memory?

    When you add more than 1 stick of 16GB memory in a motherboard. :P

    Although 32GB sticks will probably start creeping up here soon.... You can see them on newegg already for some workstations/servers.

    http://www.newegg.com/Product/ProductList.aspx?Submit=ENE&IsNodeId=1&N=100007611%20600327716
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 07 July 2015 15:14
    Looks great! Those cooling fans for the RAM look mean, I can see why if somebody bought those for esthetics.

    Wow though 128GB! I don't think 95% of us power users even us that much. :D Unless you like gaming on RAMdisks.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 07 July 2015 16:00
    I splurged last Christmas and maxed out my rig at 32GB. I've even managed to get to about 95% usage a couple times. But, crap, 128GB? For non-server applications? There must be so few programs/projects that can actually utilize that.
    Reply
  • expunged 07 July 2015 16:33
    I plan on doing 32gb on my new build. which would be better
    1. 32gb kit (4x8)
    or
    2. 2x 16gb kits (4x4)x2
    Reply
  • 07 July 2015 16:34
    The last word in this article is misspelled. It's "purchase" not "purchas".
    Reply
  • 3ogdy 07 July 2015 17:25
    expunged, go for a single 4x8GB kit.
    Reply
  • knowom 08 July 2015 02:15
    I plan on doing 32gb on my new build. which would be better
    1. 32gb kit (4x8)
    or
    2. 2x 16gb kits (4x4)x2
    Generally speaking less dimms at the same capacity and same clock speed/latency is better system stability, but in this case not so sure due to CPU related clock speed limitation on these new 16GB dimm kits the opposite is likely true.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 08 July 2015 03:40
    It is worth saying, though. You don't know speed until you've run virtual machines off of RAMdisks. Makes SSDs feel sluggish.
    Reply