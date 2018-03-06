Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the GX-F750's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 8.4mV 7.9mV 9.1mV 7.7mV Pass 20% Load 7.5mV 8.4mV 10.1mV 9.7mV Pass 30% Load 7.9mV 8.6mV 11.0mV 10.8mV Pass 40% Load 8.3mV 8.8mV 12.3mV 12.3mV Pass 50% Load 8.6mV 9.2mV 14.9mV 13.8mV Pass 60% Load 9.0mV 10.6mV 14.8mV 15.4mV Pass 70% Load 9.3mV 10.8mV 16.1mV 17.3mV Pass 80% Load 9.3mV 11.4mV 17.3mV 19.9mV Pass 90% Load 10.0mV 11.8mV 18.5mV 21.1mV Pass 100% Load 10.7mV 14.4mV 22.7mV 24.6mV Pass 110% Load 11.9mV 17.1mV 22.7mV 26.5mV Pass Cross-Load 1 8.2mV 10.2mV 16.0mV 6.1mV Pass Cross-Load 2 10.9mV 13.9mV 20.4mV 20.2mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is great overall, with the +12V rail staying below 11mV at full load and not surpassing 12mV with 110% of the PSU's maximum-rated load.

With that said, we tested this PSU at 40°C and not the 45°C we usually use due to the problems faced with our first sample. Still, we're pretty sure that the 5°C difference won't affect this unit's ripple suppression in a meaningful way.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



