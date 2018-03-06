Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the GX-F750's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|8.4mV
|7.9mV
|9.1mV
|7.7mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|7.5mV
|8.4mV
|10.1mV
|9.7mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|7.9mV
|8.6mV
|11.0mV
|10.8mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|8.3mV
|8.8mV
|12.3mV
|12.3mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|8.6mV
|9.2mV
|14.9mV
|13.8mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|9.0mV
|10.6mV
|14.8mV
|15.4mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|9.3mV
|10.8mV
|16.1mV
|17.3mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|9.3mV
|11.4mV
|17.3mV
|19.9mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|10.0mV
|11.8mV
|18.5mV
|21.1mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|10.7mV
|14.4mV
|22.7mV
|24.6mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|11.9mV
|17.1mV
|22.7mV
|26.5mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|8.2mV
|10.2mV
|16.0mV
|6.1mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|10.9mV
|13.9mV
|20.4mV
|20.2mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is great overall, with the +12V rail staying below 11mV at full load and not surpassing 12mV with 110% of the PSU's maximum-rated load.
With that said, we tested this PSU at 40°C and not the 45°C we usually use due to the problems faced with our first sample. Still, we're pretty sure that the 5°C difference won't affect this unit's ripple suppression in a meaningful way.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
HEC/Compucase, for at least the last decade hasn't been known to produce a single good unit. Cougar would do well to find a better OEM.
I'd love for HEC to have finally get a good platform though... AND never go back to less.
However, I also see that the RM750x appears to have dropped in price, which would likely put it at the top of the value chart.