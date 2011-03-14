Triple-GPU Scaling: AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI

Benchmark Results: Crysis

Though we use it primarily as a system-wide test, Crysis continues to show good performance scaling for different levels of single-GPU performance. SLI and CrossFire were fixed long ago, but what about three-way?

A third card appears to be about as appealing as an auxiliary nipple at 1680x1050, but higher resolutions prove the viability of both company's three-way solutions. AMD’s second card scales a little better than Nvidia’s, while Nvidia takes the scaling lead when a trio of boards run side-by-side.