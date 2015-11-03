Crucial BX200 SSD Review

A Closer Look

The BX200 ships in a retail package with fast facts about what's inside, the warranty and a summarized feature set. All of Crucial's retail SSDs ship in similar packaging.

You also get the expected 7mm-to-9.5mm bracket and a paper with the code for Acronis, as well as the download link.

Physically, the drive is almost identical to the BX100, with the same enclosure and dimensions. Its 7mm design fits in Ultrabooks requiring the slimmer chassis. Unfortunately, the case material is not as robust as what Crucial uses to build the MX200 SSDs.

The BX200 960GB uses sixteen NAND flash packages. This maximizes the CE to the 4-channel SM2256 controller.

The controller from Silicon Motion is labeled SM2256G. The letter on the end is different than the other drives we've tested. We have a few SM2256-based SSDs in the review queue, and those all ship with the SM2256X. We asked SMI what the X indicates and were told it’s the general SM2256 controller. We have yet to hear back what the G designation specifies.

The 960GB model has two DRAM packages for buffering page table data. The other two capacities use a single package. This is our first look at Micron’s 16nm TLC memory. The 960GB BX200 uses Micron’s highest-capacity package, 512Gb or 64GB. According to a Micron document, these are in production, while the lower-capacity modules are sampling and not in production. Performance for the package is rated at 333 MT/s.