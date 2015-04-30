Crucial MX200 1TB SSD Review

A Closer Look at the MX200 1TB

The box lists the package contents and some very general information, but lacks performance data and warranty length.

The MX200 uses a different chassis than the MX100 and M550. Crucial's newer design resembles what we saw from the BX100, though there are subtle differences in the way the PCB sits inside.

Crucial finally figured out that the pretty label goes up on top, while the information label (with the model, part and serial numbers) belongs on the bottom of the drive.

Like most modern client-oriented SSDs, the MX200 fits into a 7mm-tall form factor for compatibility with Ultrabooks requiring the thinner z-height.

Crucial uses sixteen NAND flash packages in total, with eight on each side of the PCB. A row of capacitors helps keep data at rest secure in the event of a host power failure.

A Marvell 88SS9289 eight-channel controller is responsible for processing information. This is the same controller that Crucial uses on its MX100 and M550.

As mentioned, Crucial employs 128Gb dies of Micron's 16nm MLC flash.

The MX200 uses two 512MB DRAM packages to cache table data. One is located next to the Marvell controller and the other, pictured here, is on the reverse side of the PCB.