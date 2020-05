Benchmark Results: Archiving

7-Zip is one of the most efficient archiving tools (check out our article Four Compression and Archiving Tools Compared). The new Atom D510 does well, but it doesn’t stand a chance against the Core i3 system.

The results are similar with WinRAR.

WinZip is single-threaded, but it also requires patience if you want to compress and archive our 650MB data set at best compression.