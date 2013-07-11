Adata DashDrive Air AE400 Review: Wi-Fi, Charger, And Card Reader

System Settings And Internet Access
In order to get an Internet connection, connect to the DashDrive Air AE400 through Adata's DashDrive Air Elite app and open the settings menu. Alternatively, you can reach the DashDrive’s fixed IP address (192.168.99.1) via Web browser. Either way, the DashDrive Air AE400 asks for an administrator username and password. The default for both is “admin.”
To actually establish an Internet connection, select “Internet Access” in the system settings and pick the hotspot you want to join. Again, we used Google's Nexus 4 to test drive this process. Adata claims that up to 10 devices can share the DashDrive's Internet connection.
Many smartphones and tablets make it impossible, or at least very difficult, to establish cellular data and tethered connections at the same time. The DashDrive Air AE400 is a practical alternative because it enables an Internet connection for multiple devices via Wi-Fi, allowing your cell phone to maintain its cellular connection. Adata doesn't incorporate any sort of mobile wireless module though, so it can't connect to a cell provider on its own.
The DashDrive Air AE400’s IP address cannot be changed. Fortunately, you are given access to the device's SSID, Wi-Fi password, and administrator account settings. There are also options to change the date and time. Finally, an energy-saving mode allows the DashDrive to automatically turn off after idling for 5, 10, or 30 minutes.
is there any heat issue with this device?
I tried to make a similar portable setup using a 20,000 mAh battery pack (pretty cheap on ebay)
then having it power a raspberry pi and an external drive, and a SD card reader, I wanted automate the backup of SD cards using a button attached to one of the GPIO
it works but it is very slow
I wanted too do a setup where a user can go on a photo shoot, and when 1 card is full, they can pop it into the reader then press a button and it will copy everything from the SD card into a new folder, then erase the SD card
only thing is a USB to USB copy on a raspberry pi can be well under 1MB/s in some cases. (when I really want around 10-15MB/s copy speeds which will allow for a backup and erase before the user is done filling the next card.
