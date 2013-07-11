Adata DashDrive Air AE400 Review: Wi-Fi, Charger, And Card Reader

System Settings And Internet Access

In order to get an Internet connection, connect to the DashDrive Air AE400 through Adata's DashDrive Air Elite app and open the settings menu. Alternatively, you can reach the DashDrive’s fixed IP address (192.168.99.1) via Web browser. Either way, the DashDrive Air AE400 asks for an administrator username and password. The default for both is “admin.”

To actually establish an Internet connection, select “Internet Access” in the system settings and pick the hotspot you want to join. Again, we used Google's Nexus 4 to test drive this process. Adata claims that up to 10 devices can share the DashDrive's Internet connection.

Many smartphones and tablets make it impossible, or at least very difficult, to establish cellular data and tethered connections at the same time. The DashDrive Air AE400 is a practical alternative because it enables an Internet connection for multiple devices via Wi-Fi, allowing your cell phone to maintain its cellular connection. Adata doesn't incorporate any sort of mobile wireless module though, so it can't connect to a cell provider on its own.

The DashDrive Air AE400’s IP address cannot be changed. Fortunately, you are given access to the device's SSID, Wi-Fi password, and administrator account settings. There are also options to change the date and time. Finally, an energy-saving mode allows the DashDrive to automatically turn off after idling for 5, 10, or 30 minutes.