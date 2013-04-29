Dota 2 Performance, Benchmarked

Results: High Details, 2560x1600

With triple-monitor resolutions currently unsupported by Dota 2, 2560x1600 is as high as we can go for taxing graphics hardware using this title, at least until 4K displays become more affordable.

Only the GeForce GTX 650 straddles 30 FPS, but its performance is plenty smooth for this game. AMD's Radeon HD 7750 1 GB gives us at least 35 FPS on average, the Radeon HD 7770 and GeForce GTX 650 Ti stay above 45 FPS, and all the other contenders average more than 70 FPS in our benchmark run.

Charting out frame rate over time shows some variance between the four cards held under 60 FPS.

The rate at which frames are delivered is extremely consistent across the entire field at this high-resolution setting. Even the 95th percentile numbers never crest five milliseconds.