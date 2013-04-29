Dota 2 Performance, Benchmarked

Results: High Details, 2560x1600
With triple-monitor resolutions currently unsupported by Dota 2, 2560x1600 is as high as we can go for taxing graphics hardware using this title, at least until 4K displays become more affordable.
Only the GeForce GTX 650 straddles 30 FPS, but its performance is plenty smooth for this game. AMD's Radeon HD 7750 1 GB gives us at least 35 FPS on average, the Radeon HD 7770 and GeForce GTX 650 Ti stay above 45 FPS, and all the other contenders average more than 70 FPS in our benchmark run.
Charting out frame rate over time shows some variance between the four cards held under 60 FPS.
The rate at which frames are delivered is extremely consistent across the entire field at this high-resolution setting. Even the 95th percentile numbers never crest five milliseconds.
I'm so glad they keep the game mechanic and the system requirement low...
the one problems i had is no near server in my country, and the internet connection is quite bad...
I'm wonder if this game is playable on LAN or private/local server?
and desktop core i3 is keeping up with fx8350 and then beats it in avg fps? so much for moar cores. the time has come again to recommend core i3 over fx!! relax c.a.l.f., i am kidding, it's not 2011 anymore. :P
i think..... this is the second multiplayer game since the guild wars 2 where core i3 has taken a lead.
kidding aside, could you test core i5 3570k or 3470 (at stock) instead of core i5 3550, the 3570k is selling for $220 at newegg, i5 3550 is $225 and fx8350 is $200(excl. shipping). i5 3470 is selling for $200 and with a mobo like asus z77-v lx, i think it can hit 4 ghz with multicore turbo enabled.
no one is going to rage, its a low requirement game as for cpu, all they needed to test was the general core difference. if your quad core intel cpu is faster than the tested cpu, then just add a few fps to the tested results +/- irregularities with systems and testing situations. the cpus chosen were just a bunch of cpus of different core count and architectures to gather data from modernish cpus for the game. No one is really going to argue against something like a 4.5 3570k being better than like a i5-3470 at max turbo clock. Its generally accepted that clocks in the same architecture will make it run better.