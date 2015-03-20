DDR3 Memory: What Makes Performance Better?

Testing Platform And Benchmark Suite

For the testing, I primarily used my existing motherboard and CPU, AMD- and Intel-based combos. Other than the motherboard and CPU, I used the same components in each. I used a Hyper 212 EVO CPU cooler, a G.Skill Phoenix Pro 256GB SSD, a SeaSonic 750 PSU, an Asus 290X Matrix GPU and running Win7 Ultimate.

The AMD CPU was the 8370 paired with the Asus Crosshair V Formula Z motherboard. On the Intel side, I used a 4770K in an Asus Z87 Maximus VI Hero.

Testing Software And Testing Methodology

For the testing, I used a variety of staple programs:

Aida 64 Engineer Edition

PassMark Performance Test

Si-Sandra Support-Engineer 2015 (and special thanks to Si-Software for providing a pre-release copy of the 2015 version)

Geekbench 3

WinRAR

Prime95

I selected Aida to test for latency and for read/write memory tests, PassMark for its Memory Mark score as well as its Database score, Si-Sandra for Aggregate Memory Latency, GeekBench 3 for both single and multicored overall scores, and WinRAR to see how memory amounts and frequencies affect overall performance.