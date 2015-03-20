DDR3 Memory: What Makes Performance Better?

Intel Setup

On the Intel side, there were basically no problems. Again, the two ADATA 2x8GB sets required a slight DRAM voltage boost (which can be expected with any mixed sets), and here, I set the Radeon DRAM up manually, and it required both a slight DRAM voltage increase and a bit of memory controller voltage (VTT) added. The other remaining sets all fired right up to spec by simply enabling XMP. I ran the 4770K at 4GHz with turbo boost on.

While there were no major problems with setting up the DRAM, when you do have problems, the approaches you can use basically mirror those used with the AMD sets of DRAM. A big difference is that when you need to adjust the memory controller voltage, Intel seems to change the term with every new chipset and, at times, uses different terms among different motherboards in the same chipset. It can be called DDRVTT, VTTCPU, CPUVTT, VCCIO, VTT and other names, and is even sometimes grouped in with the VCCSA (System Agent Voltage).