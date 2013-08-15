AMD Dual Graphics Analysis: Better Benchmarks; Same Experience?

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The Radeon HD 6670 cards provide a noticeable speed-up with Dual Graphics enabled, while the Radeon HD 7750 offers no benefit at all.
All of the test configurations are fairly consistent over the course of our benchmark.
Skyrim suffers from alarmingly high frame time variance in every single-GPU configuration except for the GCN-based Radeon HD 7750. Inexplicably, the variance actually decreases with Dual Graphics enabled, so we're wondering if Dual Graphics does, in fact, improve the experience playing through this title.
Unfortunately, there is no correlation between frame time variance and perceived smoothness in Skyrim. The Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 in a Dual Graphics array averages 40.7 FPS, and that's relatively close to the Radeon HD 7750's 47.9 FPS average. But the actual experience is as choppy as an A10-6800K on its own, running at 23.8 FPS.
If I had just paid good money for a new graphics card for Dual Graphics, I'd be feeling pretty well cheated out of my money right now.
Could we see this performed again with Catalyst 13.8?
See page 2:
"You'll notice that we're using the Catalyst 13.6 Beta 2 driver instead of Catalyst 13.8 Beta, which adds a frame pacing feature for smoother, more consistent output. AMD tells us that the new driver does not affect Dual Graphics configurations. It only works with multiple discrete GPUs. Rest assured that the configuration we're presenting is as up to date as possible."
As this issue unfolds, I hope there are as informative follow-ups to accompany them. Good job!
Ah - my apologies.. Thanks for the response.