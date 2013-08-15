AMD Dual Graphics Analysis: Better Benchmarks; Same Experience?

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Radeon HD 6670 cards provide a noticeable speed-up with Dual Graphics enabled, while the Radeon HD 7750 offers no benefit at all.

All of the test configurations are fairly consistent over the course of our benchmark.

Skyrim suffers from alarmingly high frame time variance in every single-GPU configuration except for the GCN-based Radeon HD 7750. Inexplicably, the variance actually decreases with Dual Graphics enabled, so we're wondering if Dual Graphics does, in fact, improve the experience playing through this title.

Unfortunately, there is no correlation between frame time variance and perceived smoothness in Skyrim. The Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 in a Dual Graphics array averages 40.7 FPS, and that's relatively close to the Radeon HD 7750's 47.9 FPS average. But the actual experience is as choppy as an A10-6800K on its own, running at 23.8 FPS.