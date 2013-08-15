Trending

AMD Dual Graphics Analysis: Better Benchmarks; Same Experience?

AMD's Dual Graphics technology gives APU owners the ability to add a discrete GPU to their platforms for better performance. We take a close look at the results, both in terms of frames-per-second and experiential smoothness, thanks to captured video.

Results: Metro: Last Light

At the lowest detail settings, none of these graphics cards manage more than a 25 FPS minimum. Dual Graphics only improves the average frame rate when a DDR3-equipped Radeon HD 6670 is used; the boards with GDDR5 exhibit no benefit with the feature turned on.

Although the Radeon HD 7750 registers a minimum frame rate of 25 FPS, it rarely dips below 30 FPS. Thus, we consider the 7750 a suitable card for Metro: Last Light at these detail settings.

The Radeon HD 6670 complemented by DDR3 does poorly, as do the A10-6800K and 6670-based Dual Graphics configurations. Only the cards with GDDR5 memory demonstrate suitably low frame time variance.

Again, because Dual Graphics is not particularly playable, we're skipping the video comparison.

  • beta212 15 August 2013 04:09
    Hmm, IDK, I feel like there is definitely a performance boost in certain games that are just bordering on playability. That said, if you want really good graphics, why not buy the Athlon with disabled GPU cores? Same goes for the intel P series. Just add a discrete card.
  • 17seconds 15 August 2013 04:45
    "That's just not right."

    If I had just paid good money for a new graphics card for Dual Graphics, I'd be feeling pretty well cheated out of my money right now.
  • joytech22 15 August 2013 04:53
    The drivers tested in this analysis are a tiny bit too old, just before the Crossfire Frame Pacing fix was released.

    Could we see this performed again with Catalyst 13.8?

  • cleeve 15 August 2013 05:16
    11356019 said:
    The drivers tested in this analysis are a tiny bit too old, just before the Crossfire Frame Pacing fix was released.
    Could we see this performed again with Catalyst 13.8?

    See page 2:

    "You'll notice that we're using the Catalyst 13.6 Beta 2 driver instead of Catalyst 13.8 Beta, which adds a frame pacing feature for smoother, more consistent output. AMD tells us that the new driver does not affect Dual Graphics configurations. It only works with multiple discrete GPUs. Rest assured that the configuration we're presenting is as up to date as possible."

  • Calculatron 15 August 2013 05:31
    Despite the bad news, I think this article was just what a lot of people needed. It helps clears up a lot of confusion and hearsay about AMD Dual Graphics options, like the being able to enable the Radeon HD 7750, or if GDDR5 makes any difference or not. More importantly, it shows how important software optimization is for product performance, and hopefully AMD strives to eliminate similar issues in the future.

    As this issue unfolds, I hope there are as informative follow-ups to accompany them. Good job!
  • joytech22 15 August 2013 05:33

    Ah - my apologies.. Thanks for the response.
  • rpgplayer 15 August 2013 05:34
    Well, now I see that my Llano box I built for a media center 2 years ago will be completely rebuilt rather than getting an add in card. If AMD's next gen APU will use the FM2+ boards as well I may go that route. If not, I'll probably wind up dumping AMD all together and go with an Intel rig.
    Reply
  • edwd2 15 August 2013 05:46
    thanks for the clarification
  • killerchickens 15 August 2013 06:01
    Can frame pacing be forced?
    Reply
  • 15 August 2013 06:18
    If only AMD spent more of their time and their resources on software optimization rather than on those competition-bashing ads. Seeing some silly ads or reading about some flip/flopping (I now get paid by a different overlord) salesman, bashing Intel or nVidia products, does not instill the confidence in buying AMD products, specifically their APUs and (professional) GPUs. I really do want to buy your stuff AMD; less marketing more software development...pleeease.
