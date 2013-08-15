AMD Dual Graphics Analysis: Better Benchmarks; Same Experience?

Results: Metro: Last Light

At the lowest detail settings, none of these graphics cards manage more than a 25 FPS minimum. Dual Graphics only improves the average frame rate when a DDR3-equipped Radeon HD 6670 is used; the boards with GDDR5 exhibit no benefit with the feature turned on.

Although the Radeon HD 7750 registers a minimum frame rate of 25 FPS, it rarely dips below 30 FPS. Thus, we consider the 7750 a suitable card for Metro: Last Light at these detail settings.

The Radeon HD 6670 complemented by DDR3 does poorly, as do the A10-6800K and 6670-based Dual Graphics configurations. Only the cards with GDDR5 memory demonstrate suitably low frame time variance.

Again, because Dual Graphics is not particularly playable, we're skipping the video comparison.