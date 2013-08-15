AMD Dual Graphics Analysis: Better Benchmarks; Same Experience?

Results: Metro: Last Light
At the lowest detail settings, none of these graphics cards manage more than a 25 FPS minimum. Dual Graphics only improves the average frame rate when a DDR3-equipped Radeon HD 6670 is used; the boards with GDDR5 exhibit no benefit with the feature turned on.
Although the Radeon HD 7750 registers a minimum frame rate of 25 FPS, it rarely dips below 30 FPS. Thus, we consider the 7750 a suitable card for Metro: Last Light at these detail settings.
The Radeon HD 6670 complemented by DDR3 does poorly, as do the A10-6800K and 6670-based Dual Graphics configurations. Only the cards with GDDR5 memory demonstrate suitably low frame time variance.
Again, because Dual Graphics is not particularly playable, we're skipping the video comparison.
"You'll notice that we're using the Catalyst 13.6 Beta 2 driver instead of Catalyst 13.8 Beta, which adds a frame pacing feature for smoother, more consistent output. AMD tells us that the new driver does not affect Dual Graphics configurations. It only works with multiple discrete GPUs. Rest assured that the configuration we're presenting is as up to date as possible."
