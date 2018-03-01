ECS Durathon 2 A320AM4-M3 Motherboard Review

How We Test
Unfortunately, with only two DIMM slots on this board, we can only populate the A320AM4-M3 with half of our four-DIMM set of standard 8GB DDR4-3200 Trident-Z RAM modules from G.Skill. Our cooling solution for AM4 boards is still the Corsair H110i, though we have noticed the fans are starting to knock a little bit during use, which is expected with the amount of runtime placed on the unit. The Gigabyte GTX 970 G1 Gaming powers our LG 4K monitor across the various test resolutions, supplying just enough horsepower for up to 1440p gaming at 60 frames per second. Our Ryzen 7 1700X sample still rules the roost and provides a stable 3.4GHz up to the standard rated XFR frequencies when available during our test.
Test System Configuration
|Cooling
|Corsair H110i
|CPU
|Ryzen 7 1700X
|Graphics
|GTX 970 G1 Gaming
|Memory
|(2) G.Skill Trident Z RGB F4-3200C14D-16GTZR 2x8GB DDR4-3200 CL14 (2) HyperX Predator HX432C16PB3K2/16 2x8GB DDR4-3200 CL16
|PSU
|Corsair AX860 860W 80 PLUS PLATINUM
|Software
|Microsoft Windows 10 Anniversary Update
|Storage
|OCZ RD400
|Networking
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Graphics
|Nvidia
|Chipset
|AMD X370
Comparison Products
Application Tests & Settings
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9 Sintel Open Movie Project 4.19 GB 4K MKV to x265 MP4
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3 Mixed 271MB WAV to MP3 Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0 Version 13.8.0.144 PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0 20160603.r.88 x64 PCMark driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4 Build 11.4.0.90 x64 PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0 Version 20.0.0 (64-bit) PCMark driven routine
|Blender
|Version 2.68a BMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02 THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Game Tests & Settings
|Ashes of the Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360 High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 1920x1090, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA High Preset - 3460x1920, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 3460x1920, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain 1920x1080 - Ultra High Preset, 16x AF 3460x1920 - Ultra High Preset, 16x AF
|Metro Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 x64 High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation Very High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation High Quality, 3460x1920, High Tesselation Very High Quality, 3460x1920, Very High Tesselation
|The Talos Principle
|Version 267252 1920x1080 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF 1920x1080 - Ultra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF 3460x1920 - Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF 3460x1920 - Ultra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
* Reduced motherboard cost.
* More space available for CPU cooler and other components.
Another "pro":
* Wide range of video connectors for use with an APU.
(How many of the other tested motherboards have HDMI, DVI and VGA ports?)
A comparison between those motherboards using a 2200G and internal graphics only, paired with a set of cheap RAM (instead of 1700X, high end RAM and discrete graphics), would put this motherboard in its correct element.
That said I'd rather spend a few bucks more to get the B350 chipset with full overclocking capabilities...
Well a 8 year old Dell Optiplex costing $80 from Ebay would do fine for a Internet Cafe. ;)