EVGA 450 BT PSU Review: Amazing Value At $25

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
We measured more than 85% efficiency between 80W and 320W, so long as the combined load on the minor rails stays below 60W.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
We applied a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
There are areas of the secondary side where temperatures climb uncomfortably high. A semi-passive mode is out of the question in such a low-efficiency PSU. Obviously, the small heat sinks EVGA does use aren't able to keep the 450 BT's operating temperatures under control on their own.
