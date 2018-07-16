EVGA 650 B3 PSU Review: No (Fixed) Cables Attached

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time we measured was over 17ms. However, the power-good signal failed to reach 16ms, which is what the ATX specification requires.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Inrush current was high with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the 650 B3’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.547A 1.975A 1.981A 0.980A 64.751 81.688% 893 RPM 16.6 dB(A) 38.51°C 0.957 12.175V 5.063V 3.323V 5.085V 79.266 41.39°C 115.21V 2 8.123A 2.961A 2.977A 1.180A 129.714 86.379% 1005 RPM 20.9 dB(A) 39.36°C 0.980 12.172V 5.058V 3.320V 5.068V 150.169 42.37°C 115.21V 3 13.050A 3.468A 3.494A 1.385A 194.854 87.417% 1218 RPM 27.3 dB(A) 39.82°C 0.989 12.164V 5.054V 3.317V 5.052V 222.901 42.98°C 115.21V 4 17.976A 3.963A 3.979A 1.585A 259.729 87.940% 1240 RPM 27.8 dB(A) 40.14°C 0.992 12.158V 5.049V 3.314V 5.036V 295.347 43.45°C 115.21V 5 22.574A 4.960A 4.980A 1.790A 324.716 87.850% 1315 RPM 30.4 dB(A) 40.69°C 0.994 12.148V 5.043V 3.312V 5.017V 369.627 44.07°C 115.21V 6 27.182A 5.956A 5.983A 2.000A 389.696 87.485% 1425 RPM 32.3 dB(A) 41.41°C 0.995 12.137V 5.036V 3.309V 4.998V 445.441 45.22°C 115.21V 7 31.794A 6.962A 6.984A 2.205A 454.628 86.738% 1550 RPM 35.5 dB(A) 42.76°C 0.996 12.126V 5.031V 3.305V 4.982V 524.142 46.63°C 115.20V 8 36.417A 7.962A 7.994A 2.415A 519.596 85.944% 1645 RPM 37.4 dB(A) 43.25°C 0.996 12.115V 5.026V 3.302V 4.965V 604.573 47.47°C 115.20V 9 41.481A 8.475A 8.517A 2.420A 584.680 85.186% 1817 RPM 42.0 dB(A) 44.86°C 0.996 12.103V 5.021V 3.298V 4.956V 686.355 49.28°C 115.20V 10 46.296A 8.980A 9.012A 3.044A 649.504 84.300% 1910 RPM 42.1 dB(A) 45.46°C 0.996 12.091V 5.017V 3.295V 4.925V 770.469 50.05°C 115.20V 11 51.723A 8.984A 9.019A 3.050A 714.480 83.454% 2003 RPM 43.0 dB(A) 46.63°C 0.996 12.079V 5.013V 3.292V 4.915V 856.140 51.39°C 115.19V CL1 0.097A 13.021A 13.003A 0.004A 110.061 80.138% 1447 RPM 33.5 dB(A) 44.16°C 0.980 12.159V 5.043V 3.322V 5.098V 137.339 46.88°C 115.22V CL2 54.018A 1.003A 1.003A 1.001A 666.716 84.894% 1910 RPM 42.1 dB(A) 46.44°C 0.996 12.095V 5.029V 3.291V 5.019V 785.355 49.73°C 115.20V

Load regulation was tight on every rail except 5VSB, though that really doesn't matter so long as it's within the ATX specification's range. Moreover, the 650 B3 easily delivered its full power (plus more) under high operating temperatures.

The only downside was an aggressive fan profile once the ambient temperature climbed above 40°C.

It's worth noting that EVGA had no trouble satisfying the 80 PLUS Bronze program's requirements. With a bit of tuning, the 650 B3 could have achieved 80 PLUS Silver efficiency.

