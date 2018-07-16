EVGA 650 B3 PSU Review: No (Fixed) Cables Attached

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) and 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The 650 B3's efficiency fell into the 85-90% range with loads higher than 100W. Of course, it would have been nice to see a region with greater-than 90% efficiency.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

As expected, temperatures inside of the 650 B3 were higher with its fan deactivated. That's why EVGA's passive mode doesn't last long. Fortunately, we didn't observe any components exceeding 100°C during this test.

