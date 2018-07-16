Trending

EVGA 650 B3 PSU Review: No (Fixed) Cables Attached

By

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) and 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

The 650 B3's efficiency fell into the 85-90% range with loads higher than 100W. Of course, it would have been nice to see a region with greater-than 90% efficiency.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 14

Image 2 of 14

Image 3 of 14

Image 4 of 14

Image 5 of 14

Image 6 of 14

Image 7 of 14

Image 8 of 14

Image 9 of 14

Image 10 of 14

Image 11 of 14

Image 12 of 14

Image 13 of 14

Image 14 of 14

As expected, temperatures inside of the 650 B3 were higher with its fan deactivated. That's why EVGA's passive mode doesn't last long. Fortunately, we didn't observe any components exceeding 100°C during this test.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • logainofhades 16 July 2018 13:21
    Definitely priced too high, when you can get a G3 650 for a similar cost.

    PCPartPicker part list / Price breakdown by merchant
    Power Supply: EVGA - SuperNOVA G3 650W 80+ Gold Certified Fully-Modular ATX Power Supply ($69.99 @ Amazon)
    Total: $69.99
    Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when availableGenerated by PCPartPicker 2018-07-16 09:21 EDT-0400
    Reply
  • redgarl 16 July 2018 15:12
    Phhh, EVGA doesn't equal quality. My Supernova B3 blew up with my EVGA 1080 FTW because my 1080 FTW was defective and my other power supply prevented this whole fiasco.

    EVGA, never again, overated like Corsair!
    Reply
  • logainofhades 16 July 2018 17:04
    The B3 have known issues. The G2 and G3 are solid though.
    Reply
  • docswag 16 July 2018 19:01
    21146687 said:
    The B3 have known issues. The G2 and G3 are solid though.
    G3 has similar issues to the B3 based off of Tom's reviews. I'd personally stay away from them.
    Reply