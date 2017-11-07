Trending

EVGA 750 B3 PSU Review

By

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

Image 1 of 11

Image 2 of 11

Image 3 of 11

Image 4 of 11

Image 5 of 11

Image 6 of 11

Image 7 of 11

Image 8 of 11

Image 9 of 11

Image 10 of 11

Image 11 of 11

The box looks familiar; after all, this is the third EVGA B3 PSU we've tested. Up front, the unit's model number is emblazoned in a large, bronze font. There's not much else to see except an 80 PLUS Bronze badge.

On one of the box's two sides, there's a power specifications table and fan curve with the semi-passive (ECO) mode engaged. Around back, EVGA provides five photos, two of which show the PSU's internals, along with a long list of features and a description of the available cables/connectors in multiple languages.

Contents

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The PSU's protection inside the box is limited to bubble wrap. It would be nice to see some packing foam, which would surely help the PSU survive tough shipping conditions.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The bundle is limited to a user's manual common to all B3 models, a set of fixing bolts, the AC power cord, and modular cables. This unit is budget-oriented, so don't expect to find goodies like a pouch for storing unused cables or Velcro straps for cable management.

Exterior

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The punched fan grille looks nice and doesn't restrict airflow. Up front, EVGA uses a typical honeycomb design. Besides the power switch, a smaller toggle controls whether EVGA's ECO (semi-passive) mode is used or not. It is great to see Super Flower putting the semi-passive control there, where it's easily easily accessible. In previous platforms, this switch was installed around back, so you had to open up your case to reach it. The transient filter stage is also clearly visible behind the mesh.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

On one of the two sides is a power specifications table, while the bottom hosts two stickers showing EVGA's part number and this specific PSU's serial number.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

A small modular panel hosts eight sockets in total: two for the main ATX cable, two for the PCIe cables, one for the EPS cable, and three for peripheral cables.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

The 750 B3's dimensions are compact enough, and its finish is of decent quality. The fan grille isn't restrictive, since its punched holes are quite large.

Cabling

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

In an effort to improve ripple suppression, EVGA chose cables with extra filtering caps installed. So, the ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables are a little bulky. Those aren't high-quality caps, either; they belong to Teapo's entry level SC line (1000-3000h @ 105°C). Fortunately, the stress they'll endure is pretty low.

Super Flower is fond of in-cable caps, while we prefer to have capacitors installed on the PSU's main PCB. This allows for flat (ribboned) cables that are easier to route inside of cases.

In case you need a Berg connector, EVGA includes one in its bundle.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 07 November 2017 14:03
    Several complaints in the forums from builders , very disappointed with the B3 series.
    Reply
  • logainofhades 07 November 2017 14:30
    Yea, I will no longer recommend a B3 series PSU. Seasonic and Corsair's new CX450m-650m are better options right now.
    Reply
  • SinxarKnights 07 November 2017 15:05
    The solder quality between review samples and retail samples is pretty shady in of itself IMO.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 07 November 2017 17:21
    The fact that EVGA hasn't even responded to the 450W B3 fail test that was back in August is highly disturbing in an of itself. It is inexcusable to just ignore a tech website's inquiry (and serious concerns) as to why a series of their products are failing. I know EVGA's customer support is top notch in the industry (I've had to use it), but their public/customer relations team needs an overhaul. If I were the CEO, I'd be calling for some heads and light a fire under some backsides to ride Super Flower hard for a fix.
    Reply
  • maxwellmelon 08 November 2017 00:11
    with out them identifying the failed component how can they say that the PSU not turning back on after a OPP is not intentional setup because it being shut down at 120% of load is about right like they said. It could be designed that way as a safety feature. and a way to sell more psu because when you try to RMA it they can say you overloaded it and is not covered. Operating above 750 watts is above the psu limits and having a one time OPP shut down is still technically having OPP on it.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 08 November 2017 06:23
    When a PSU is broken after OPP's triggering, it is not a feature but a problem. OPP along with the rest of the protections is there to protect the PSU in order not to break when a user goes wild with it.
    Reply
  • Lutfij 08 November 2017 16:27
    The third paragraph of the last page reminded me of what cars with all souped up aftermarket parts but a crappy driver often results with - disaster.

    EVGA Have recently come under flack on other forums as well and their response isn't, erm, admirable. Nice work with the review, Aris, keep it up!
    Reply
  • rtansey378 09 November 2017 07:11
    They must be having issues in the CS department. After dealing with them for an RMA I found their website to be down totally twice and fundamentally broken in important other areas during RMA submission. I was getting different answers from different people to basic questions and there were unreturned emails that led to other issues - it was kind of a nightmare overall that went on for a month. Even after being expedited to a manager of some type it wasn't much better. And their 2-3 advance RMA uses UPS ground so it is not 2-3 days at all. It routinely takes them 3 days to get the replacement into UPS' hands and then UPS takes their sweet time. People also use their expensive desktop PCs for work. I went through that twice as they sent the wrong unit back the first time.

    They charge a premium largely on their CS reputation. I guess they are now hoping people won't have to use it and learn otherwise. Being branded as a good guy in the CS is huge. Being branded as a bad guy is a death sentence. You'd think they would at least return major website emails and spin use some good old corporate spin. They won't even do that. Makes you wonder.

    I hope they figure it out. But Im no longer going to pay their premium. If they have the cheaper product then I would still consider them. That will rarely be the case. They did some nice patented stuff with their GTX 1070/1080 revisions so maybe they are putting all their eggs in that basket.
    Reply
  • mlee 2500 09 November 2017 21:29
    Wow, I expect better from something EVGA puts their name on.

    THANK YOU tom's HARDWARE for performing objective tests on multiple samples to keep us informed and the vendors honest....

    I seriously could have seen myself buying my next PSU based on EVGA's reputation alone. I won't make that that mistake now.
    Reply