EVGA 750 B3 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

The box looks familiar; after all, this is the third EVGA B3 PSU we've tested. Up front, the unit's model number is emblazoned in a large, bronze font. There's not much else to see except an 80 PLUS Bronze badge.

On one of the box's two sides, there's a power specifications table and fan curve with the semi-passive (ECO) mode engaged. Around back, EVGA provides five photos, two of which show the PSU's internals, along with a long list of features and a description of the available cables/connectors in multiple languages.

Contents

The PSU's protection inside the box is limited to bubble wrap. It would be nice to see some packing foam, which would surely help the PSU survive tough shipping conditions.

The bundle is limited to a user's manual common to all B3 models, a set of fixing bolts, the AC power cord, and modular cables. This unit is budget-oriented, so don't expect to find goodies like a pouch for storing unused cables or Velcro straps for cable management.

Exterior

The punched fan grille looks nice and doesn't restrict airflow. Up front, EVGA uses a typical honeycomb design. Besides the power switch, a smaller toggle controls whether EVGA's ECO (semi-passive) mode is used or not. It is great to see Super Flower putting the semi-passive control there, where it's easily easily accessible. In previous platforms, this switch was installed around back, so you had to open up your case to reach it. The transient filter stage is also clearly visible behind the mesh.

On one of the two sides is a power specifications table, while the bottom hosts two stickers showing EVGA's part number and this specific PSU's serial number.

A small modular panel hosts eight sockets in total: two for the main ATX cable, two for the PCIe cables, one for the EPS cable, and three for peripheral cables.

The 750 B3's dimensions are compact enough, and its finish is of decent quality. The fan grille isn't restrictive, since its punched holes are quite large.

Cabling

In an effort to improve ripple suppression, EVGA chose cables with extra filtering caps installed. So, the ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables are a little bulky. Those aren't high-quality caps, either; they belong to Teapo's entry level SC line (1000-3000h @ 105°C). Fortunately, the stress they'll endure is pretty low.

Super Flower is fond of in-cable caps, while we prefer to have capacitors installed on the PSU's main PCB. This allows for flat (ribboned) cables that are easier to route inside of cases.

In case you need a Berg connector, EVGA includes one in its bundle.



