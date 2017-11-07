EVGA 750 B3 PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

Parts Description

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss. Our main tools for disassembling PSUs are a Thermaltronics soldering and rework station and a Hakko FR-300 desoldering gun. Finally, for the identification of tiny parts we use an Andonstar HDMI digital microscope.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Super Flower Platform Model Leadex Bronze Primary Side Transient Filter 5x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor Bridge Rectifier(s) GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA50R199CP (550V, 11A @100°C, 0.199Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D06065A (650V, 6A @ 150°C) Hold-up Cap 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 470uF, 95°C, CE) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA50R199CP (550V, 11A @ 100°C, 0.199Ω) APFC Controller SF29603 & S9602 & ICE3PCS02G Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x A&O AOT240L (40V, 82A @ 100°C, 4.7mΩ @ 125°C) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 8x A&O AON6516 (30V, 25A @ 100°C, 8mΩ) PWM Controller: 2x On Semiconductor NCP1587A Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Chemi-Con 7x W, 3x KZE, 3x KY, 2x KMG, 7x KRG (modular board) Polymers: 7x Chemi-Con Supervisor IC SF29603 & LM339A Fan Model S1282412H (120mm, 12V, 0.35A, Sleeve Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier Mospec S10C60C Standby PWM Controller 29604

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

As mentioned, the 750 B3 shares a platform with the 850 B3; only a few component changes reflect its lower capacity. This is a highly capable design, especially for its efficiency level. We know it's modern, since a half bridge topology is combined with an LLC resonant converter on the primary side. On the secondary side, a number of FETs regulate the +12V rail, while a couple of DC-DC converters take care of the minor rails. All caps are provided by Chemi-Con. Super Flower must be using specially-made capacitors (W series), since we can't find any information about them. We would prefer less secrecy surrounding those W caps. Otherwise, we have to assume they're budget-oriented products. If they were good, EVGA would be talking up their longevity.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

As usual for a Super Flower PSU, the PCB right behind the AC receptacle doesn't host any EMI-filtering components. The entire filter is on the main PCB, and it consists of five Y caps, three X caps, two CM chokes, and an MOV.

A large NTC thermistor is used for suppressing the inrush currents. It isn't supported by a bypass relay, even though that'd improve efficiency and allow the thermistor to cool down quickly.

The single bridge rectifier, a GBU1506, is installed on the APFC's heat sink.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Two Infineon IPA50R199CP FETs are used in the APFC converter, along with a single CREE C3D06065A boost diode. The bulk cap is provided by Chemi-Con, and it has 95°C rating. Its capacity (470uF) might look low for a 750W PSU, but it is enough to allow for a long hold-up time.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

A small daughterboard hosts the APFC controllers (SF29603 and ICE3PCS02G). We also spot a S9602 on the solder side of the main PCB, which is a controller IC for active CCM power factor correction converters.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The primary FETs, two Infineon IPA50R199CPs, are bolted onto an equal number of small heat sinks.

The resonant controller is an SF29605 IC that likely handles the unit's protection features. On the same board, there is also an LM339A voltage comparator that supports the main supervisor IC.

On the secondary side, a couple of small heat sinks hold four A&O AOT240L FETs (the 850 B3 uses six of the same FETs), responsible for regulating the +12V rail.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

A couple of DC-DC converters generate the minor rails through the +12V rail. Each converter uses a NCP1587A PWM controller and four AON6516 FETs.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

All filtering caps (electrolytic and polymer) on the secondary side are provided by Chemi-Con. This is a major upgrade compared to the lower-capacity B3 PSUs that use Teapo caps.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB circuit is generated through a Mospec S10C60C SBR. The PWM controller is a propriety 29604 IC.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Several Chemi-Con KRG electrolytic and polymer caps form an extra layer of ripple filtering on the front side of the modular PCB. The KRG caps have a low lifetime (1000h @ 105°C). However, they don't have to endure much stress in this area.



Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

Super Flower's build quality is mediocre. Similar to what we saw on the 850 B3, there are many sloppy soldering joints and some long component leads that almost come in contact with nearby PCB traces. This reminds us of the early days when Super Flower's platforms had terrible soldering but still somehow performed well.

Strangely enough, we've noticed that review samples sent to other reviewers sport much better soldering quality than ours, which was purchased at retail.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The fan's model is S1282412H. It measures 130mm across and uses a sleeve bearing, which isn't ideal for use in a PSU. Its controller is the same as what we've found in other Leadex platforms, and it is installed on a vertical PCB that'll snap off if you aren't careful.





