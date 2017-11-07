EVGA 750 B3 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 750 B3's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 7.0mV 6.5mV 11.4mV 14.0mV Pass 20% Load 9.2mV 6.6mV 11.2mV 14.3mV Pass 30% Load 9.3mV 7.5mV 11.0mV 13.8mV Pass 40% Load 10.6mV 8.4mV 11.7mV 14.6mV Pass 50% Load 11.4mV 10.2mV 12.2mV 15.2mV Pass 60% Load 13.0mV 10.1mV 13.7mV 15.6mV Pass 70% Load 13.0mV 11.4mV 14.4mV 17.8mV Pass 80% Load 13.8mV 11.5mV 14.9mV 17.8mV Pass 90% Load 14.9mV 13.2mV 16.6mV 21.8mV Pass 100% Load 17.2mV 16.7mV 18.0mV 27.3mV Pass 110% Load 17.3mV 17.0mV 18.6mV 29.8mV Pass Cross-Load 1 8.9mV 8.5mV 9.7mV 11.9mV Pass Cross-Load 2 17.0mV 14.7mV 16.4mV 25.0mV Pass

EVGA's ripple suppression is excellent! Only the 5VSB rail has room for improvement, though for this rail's standards, a less-than 30mV worst-case measurement is still considered fine.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

