EVGA 750 B3 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the 750 B3's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|7.0mV
|6.5mV
|11.4mV
|14.0mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|9.2mV
|6.6mV
|11.2mV
|14.3mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|9.3mV
|7.5mV
|11.0mV
|13.8mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|10.6mV
|8.4mV
|11.7mV
|14.6mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|11.4mV
|10.2mV
|12.2mV
|15.2mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|13.0mV
|10.1mV
|13.7mV
|15.6mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|13.0mV
|11.4mV
|14.4mV
|17.8mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|13.8mV
|11.5mV
|14.9mV
|17.8mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|14.9mV
|13.2mV
|16.6mV
|21.8mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|17.2mV
|16.7mV
|18.0mV
|27.3mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|17.3mV
|17.0mV
|18.6mV
|29.8mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|8.9mV
|8.5mV
|9.7mV
|11.9mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|17.0mV
|14.7mV
|16.4mV
|25.0mV
|Pass
EVGA's ripple suppression is excellent! Only the 5VSB rail has room for improvement, though for this rail's standards, a less-than 30mV worst-case measurement is still considered fine.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
EVGA Have recently come under flack on other forums as well and their response isn't, erm, admirable. Nice work with the review, Aris, keep it up!
They charge a premium largely on their CS reputation. I guess they are now hoping people won't have to use it and learn otherwise. Being branded as a good guy in the CS is huge. Being branded as a bad guy is a death sentence. You'd think they would at least return major website emails and spin use some good old corporate spin. They won't even do that. Makes you wonder.
I hope they figure it out. But Im no longer going to pay their premium. If they have the cheaper product then I would still consider them. That will rarely be the case. They did some nice patented stuff with their GTX 1070/1080 revisions so maybe they are putting all their eggs in that basket.
THANK YOU tom's HARDWARE for performing objective tests on multiple samples to keep us informed and the vendors honest....
I seriously could have seen myself buying my next PSU based on EVGA's reputation alone. I won't make that that mistake now.