EVGA BQ Series 850W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling

Packaging

The 850 BQ model number is printed on the front of EVGA's small box in huge, bronze characters. A company logo in the top-left corner is also pretty big. On the lower-front side there's an 80 PLUS Bronze badge, along with the PSU's capacity description.

An efficiency curve and power specification table is provided on one side of the box, while there's more product information around back, including features and bundled cables. Several photos depict the TNB fan, Japanese capacitors, modular board, the DC-DC converters responsible for generating the minor rails, and the sleeved cables.

Contents

The PSU is protected by bubble-wrap inside the box. We would like to see beefier packaging, such as foam.

EVGA's bundle includes a power cord, modular cables, a set of screws, an ATX bridging plug for jump-starting the PSU without connecting it to a mainboard, a user's manual, and some Velcro straps. The heavy-duty power cord uses 14AWG wires, which easily support up to 15A of current. It's frankly overkill for an 850W PSU, but better safe than sorry, right?

Exterior

The only thing that distinguishes this PSU from its competition is a unique fan grille design. EVGA doesn't use a glossy finish, so it won't attract fingerprints.

On the front of the 850 BQ we find a small power switch located next to the AC socket.

Two large labels depicting the unit's model number and power specifications table are found on the sides. On the bottom, a small sticker conveys the serial and part numbers.

The fixed cables are fully sleeved back into the PSU's chassis, and there is a plastic grommet around the cable exit hole to provide some extra protection.

On the same side, EVGA warns you not to open the PSU because there aren't any serviceable components inside. If you know a thing or two about electronics, though, you're aware that almost any electronic device is serviceable. But don't try fixing a broken power supply if you don't have the necessary experience. Only qualified individuals should mess around inside since even a small mistake when working with the mains electric power can be fatal.

The 850 BQ's dimensions are quite small for an 80 PLUS Bronze-rated 850W PSU. After all, it needs fairly large heat sinks to cope with increased thermal loads efficiently.

Cabling

The fixed cables are fully sleeved, while the modular ones are flat. Moreover, all cables feature dark wires that'll blend right in with windowed cases painted black.