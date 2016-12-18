Trending

EVGA BQ Series 850W PSU Review

One of EVGA's most affordable power supply families, the BQ, includes five unique models. The higher-capacity ones are made by HEC and the rest come from Andyson. Today we're testing the flagship 850 BQ.

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling

Packaging

The 850 BQ model number is printed on the front of EVGA's small box in huge, bronze characters. A company logo in the top-left corner is also pretty big. On the lower-front side there's an 80 PLUS Bronze badge, along with the PSU's capacity description.

An efficiency curve and power specification table is provided on one side of the box, while there's more product information around back, including features and bundled cables. Several photos depict the TNB fan, Japanese capacitors, modular board, the DC-DC converters responsible for generating the minor rails, and the sleeved cables.

Contents

The PSU is protected by bubble-wrap inside the box. We would like to see beefier packaging, such as foam.

EVGA's bundle includes a power cord, modular cables, a set of screws, an ATX bridging plug for jump-starting the PSU without connecting it to a mainboard, a user's manual, and some Velcro straps. The heavy-duty power cord uses 14AWG wires, which easily support up to 15A of current. It's frankly overkill for an 850W PSU, but better safe than sorry, right?

Exterior

The only thing that distinguishes this PSU from its competition is a unique fan grille design. EVGA doesn't use a glossy finish, so it won't attract fingerprints.

On the front of the 850 BQ we find a small power switch located next to the AC socket.

Two large labels depicting the unit's model number and power specifications table are found on the sides. On the bottom, a small sticker conveys the serial and part numbers.

The fixed cables are fully sleeved back into the PSU's chassis, and there is a plastic grommet around the cable exit hole to provide some extra protection.

On the same side, EVGA warns you not to open the PSU because there aren't any serviceable components inside. If you know a thing or two about electronics, though, you're aware that almost any electronic device is serviceable. But don't try fixing a broken power supply if you don't have the necessary experience. Only qualified individuals should mess around inside since even a small mistake when working with the mains electric power can be fatal.

The 850 BQ's dimensions are quite small for an 80 PLUS Bronze-rated 850W PSU. After all, it needs fairly large heat sinks to cope with increased thermal loads efficiently.

Cabling

The fixed cables are fully sleeved, while the modular ones are flat. Moreover, all cables feature dark wires that'll blend right in with windowed cases painted black.

  • joz 18 December 2016 17:51
    At $85 I can get a G2 650W; or even a G2750W on sale.
    Reply
  • Metteec 18 December 2016 18:00
    Thanks for the review. Looks like I will be avoiding this one.
    Reply
  • Metteec 18 December 2016 18:04
    Also, for $20 more, you can pick up an equivalent gold rated PSU or maybe even a platinum one on sale and after rebates. It is the halcyon days for competition in quality PSUs.
    Reply
  • _TheD0ct0r_ 18 December 2016 18:17
    19020704 said:
    Thanks for the review. Looks like I will be avoiding this one.

    Why is that?
    Reply
  • Metteec 18 December 2016 18:31
    @_THEDICTOR_, for $85, there are so many other better options. EVGA could have been more competitive model if they made quieter version. Instead, you get a PSU with fixed cables, low efficiency, high power variances, and noise like a mini-vacuum. While the higher quality capacitors and warranty are nice, the lack of utility does not make this a good value. 3-years ago, this would have been a great PSU, but times have changed. It is a great day to buy a PSU, just not this one.
    Reply
  • MasterMace 18 December 2016 21:20
    appears to be another terrible unit. I'll have to read back and see if it's an Andyson or a HEC
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 19 December 2016 00:15
    Considering the OEM is HEC , not surprised by this review.
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 19 December 2016 02:07
    I would have thought that EVGA could have pushed HEC a bit harder and got a much better unit out of them than this
    Reply
  • lunyone 19 December 2016 03:55
    I would personally like to see more 450-550w PSU reviews, not the cherry picked and delivered 750w+ ones that seem to make the rounds. It is just that most people are only going to need 450-550w PSU's for their 1 dGPU based systems.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 19 December 2016 09:56
    This is not a cherry-picked sample. It comes directly from a store shelf and not from EVGA.

    As for more 450-550W PSU reviews, I am currently working on a 500W unit (which however isn't affordable).
    Reply