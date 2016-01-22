EVGA GQ Series 750W PSU Review

Transient Response Tests
Advanced Transient Response Tests
In these tests, we monitored the response of the PSU in two different scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V and 0.5A at 5VSB) was applied for 200ms while the PSU worked at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, the PSU was hit by the same transient load under a 50 percent load. In both tests, we used our oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should have remained within the ATX specification's regulation limits.
These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array or an instant 100 percent load of CPU/GPUs). We call these tests "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be very tough to master, especially for a PSU with a capacity of less than 500W.
Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.104V
|11.894V
|1.73%
|Pass
|5V
|4.961V
|4.829V
|2.66%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.277V
|3.123V
|4.70%
|Fail
|5VSB
|5.077V
|5.029V
|0.95%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.050V
|11.856V
|1.61%
|Pass
|5V
|4.938V
|4.793V
|2.94%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.252V
|3.074V
|5.47%
|Fail
|5VSB
|5.044V
|4.993V
|1.01%
|Pass
ACRF topologies usually doesn't do well in transient response tests, and that's exactly what happens here. The +12V rail registers high deviations on both tests, as does the 5V rail. Still, the worst performance comes from the 3.3V rail, which fails to keep its load regulation in spec on both tests. Clearly FSP should improve this platform's transient response performance. And that's no easy request, since it could lead to lower performance in other areas.
Here are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response Testing:
Transient Response At 20 Percent Load
Transient Response At 50 Percent Load
Turn-On Transient Tests
In the next set of tests, we measured the response of the PSU in simpler transient load scenarios—during the PSU's power-on phase.
For the first measurement, we turned off the PSU, dialed in the maximum current the 5VSB could output and switched on the PSU. In the second test, we dialed the maximum load the +12V could handle and started the PSU while it was in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU was completely switched off (we cut off the power or flipped the PSU's on/off switch), we dialed the maximum load the +12V rail could handle before switching on the PSU from the loader and restoring the power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and 5.5V for 5V).
We measured a notable spike at 5VSB, which was below the limit, and a smaller one during the last test. Overall, the performance here is average due to the high 5VSB spike at 5.32V.
Not sure what happened with this 750W example, but it sounds more like what one would expect with a Corsair CX750 example. Definitely not the same results that Johnny Guru got with two different GQ variants.
The design of the 650 and 750 GQ models doesn't allow for better performance, especially in ripple performance.
Unfortunately, you can't be too profitable selling only niche higher end product. At some point, if you want the board of directors to let you continue putting out power supplies, you have to put something out that can do volume. The B2 Series, The GQ Series, etc. Don't like them? Don't buy them. Is it hurting their reputation? No. Not as long as higher end units like the G2, P2, etc. continue to be solid. But if they start to slip for whatever reason, then you can say their reputation is in jeoprady. Seriously. Hardly anybody judges the Corvette because of the Chevy Spark (well... maybe some Ford fanboys, but still).
well, this is hardly the first time an FSP platform performed reasonably well at 650 watts and sucked at 750. sure it won't be the last either. as for the 850, like Aris said, based on a different (better) design.
That's just not right. A certain series should be of the same quality across the series offerings. There's a reason people shop for different series for their needs (budget vs. quality, etc.). Hell it's complicated enough already just trying to keep up with each OEM series line offerings and their quality tiers. I mean we all know the general quality difference between Corsair's CX line and EVGA's G2 line.