EVGA GQ Series 750W PSU Review

Transient Response Tests

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details on our transient response testing, please click here.

In these tests, we monitored the response of the PSU in two different scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V and 0.5A at 5VSB) was applied for 200ms while the PSU worked at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, the PSU was hit by the same transient load under a 50 percent load. In both tests, we used our oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should have remained within the ATX specification's regulation limits.

These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array or an instant 100 percent load of CPU/GPUs). We call these tests "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be very tough to master, especially for a PSU with a capacity of less than 500W.

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.104V 11.894V 1.73% Pass 5V 4.961V 4.829V 2.66% Pass 3.3V 3.277V 3.123V 4.70% Fail 5VSB 5.077V 5.029V 0.95% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.050V 11.856V 1.61% Pass 5V 4.938V 4.793V 2.94% Pass 3.3V 3.252V 3.074V 5.47% Fail 5VSB 5.044V 4.993V 1.01% Pass

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

ACRF topologies usually doesn't do well in transient response tests, and that's exactly what happens here. The +12V rail registers high deviations on both tests, as does the 5V rail. Still, the worst performance comes from the 3.3V rail, which fails to keep its load regulation in spec on both tests. Clearly FSP should improve this platform's transient response performance. And that's no easy request, since it could lead to lower performance in other areas.

Here are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response Testing:

Transient Response At 20 Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Transient Response At 50 Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measured the response of the PSU in simpler transient load scenarios—during the PSU's power-on phase.

For the first measurement, we turned off the PSU, dialed in the maximum current the 5VSB could output and switched on the PSU. In the second test, we dialed the maximum load the +12V could handle and started the PSU while it was in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU was completely switched off (we cut off the power or flipped the PSU's on/off switch), we dialed the maximum load the +12V rail could handle before switching on the PSU from the loader and restoring the power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and 5.5V for 5V).

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

We measured a notable spike at 5VSB, which was below the limit, and a smaller one during the last test. Overall, the performance here is average due to the high 5VSB spike at 5.32V.