EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling

Packaging

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

This PSU's box is similar to the 850 G3's. The biggest difference is, of course, the model number up front. Again, the 80 PLUS Gold badge is small, and next to it EVGA mentions that this is a 1000W PSU (for anyone who couldn't figure that out based on the model number).

There's a power specification table on one of the sides, along with the fan's speed curve using ECO mode (EVGA's name for its semi-passive feature). Should you wish for the fan to spin constantly, it's possible to disable ECO mode.

Around back is a pretty long list of features, plus a description of the provided cables and their connectors. EVGA adds several pictures of the PSU, a couple of which show its internals.

Contents

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

As usual, we find the user's manual on top of the PSU. EVGA protects the 1000 G3 with two foam spacers and a black bag.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The bundle includes Velcro straps, a set of screws, a jump-start ATX plug, the AC power cord, and a user's manual common to the 750W, 850W, and 1000W G3 units.

Exterior

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Up front, you'll find a power switch and the ECO switch (used to toggle EVGA's semi-passive mode on or off).

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

On the sides are stickers with the power specifications table and 80 PLUS Gold badge. Two more stickers are applied to the bottom with the PN, EAN, UPC, and serial numbers.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The modular panel covers a significant part of the PSU's back side. Notice that the EPS sockets are different than the PCIe ones, so you don't have to pay close attention while you're connecting the modular cables. We like to see this.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The finish is of good quality. We like the new fan grille and the specially-designed fan blades visible underneath. Aside from its good looks, another of the grille's major advantages is that it's less restrictive than punched one found on last generation's G2 units.

Cabling

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

You don't get flat cables, but at least they're black to blend in with dark, windowed cases. Only the main ATX cable uses 16-gauge wires for lower voltage drops; the other cables employ standard 18AWG wires.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

We removed the heat-shrink tubing to take a peek at the filtering caps. As you can see, they are provided by Teapo, and not by a Japanese manufacturer. This isn't a problem per se, since the hard work is already done by ripple filtering caps on the PSU's secondary side and modular panel. Still, it would be nice if EVGA/Super Flower used Japanese caps on the cables as well since it's bragging about using "100% Japanese Capacitors" on the box.