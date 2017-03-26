EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3 View Site

Thermaltake TPG-0850D-R

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measured is notably higher than what is required. Further, the power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush current at 115V is quite low for a 1kW PSU, though it goes through the roof with 230V.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SuperNOVA 1000 G3's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU supports Intel's C6/C7 power states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 6.414A 1.993A 1.988A 0.987A 99.802 87.168% 1682 RPM 45.2 dB(A) 38.17°C 0.974 12.195V 5.017V 3.312V 5.065V 114.494 40.60°C 115.04V 2 13.855A 2.983A 2.985A 1.188A 199.711 90.239% 1697 RPM 45.4 dB(A) 38.99°C 0.977 12.187V 5.017V 3.312V 5.057V 221.313 42.14°C 115.04V 3 21.660A 3.487A 3.500A 1.385A 299.876 91.228% 1728 RPM 45.7 dB(A) 39.45°C 0.985 12.179V 5.017V 3.312V 5.049V 328.712 43.34°C 115.04V 4 29.459A 3.983A 3.985A 1.583A 399.728 91.457% 1761 RPM 46.1 dB(A) 40.01°C 0.990 12.172V 5.015V 3.311V 5.043V 437.065 44.69°C 115.04V 5 36.916A 4.977A 4.981A 1.786A 499.678 91.244% 1794 RPM 46.6 dB(A) 41.02°C 0.993 12.169V 5.014V 3.312V 5.036V 547.631 46.53°C 115.04V 6 44.382A 5.982A 5.974A 1.985A 599.640 90.802% 1829 RPM 47.0 dB(A) 42.11°C 0.994 12.164V 5.015V 3.313V 5.030V 660.385 47.81°C 115.04V 7 51.846A 6.983A 6.972A 2.191A 699.559 90.080% 1934 RPM 47.9 dB(A) 43.37°C 0.995 12.160V 5.014V 3.313V 5.021V 776.595 49.84°C 115.04V 8 59.326A 7.976A 7.965A 2.392A 799.489 89.407% 2027 RPM 49.0 dB(A) 45.69°C 0.996 12.155V 5.015V 3.314V 5.011V 894.214 53.26°C 115.32V 9 67.228A 8.479A 8.480A 2.396A 899.485 88.520% 2072 RPM 50.5 dB(A) 45.89°C 0.996 12.151V 5.013V 3.313V 5.007V 1016.140 55.05°C 115.06V 10 74.901A 8.983A 8.965A 3.004A 999.378 87.520% 2072 RPM 50.5 dB(A) 46.74°C 0.996 12.145V 5.012V 3.312V 4.990V 1141.880 57.33°C 115.08V 11 83.171A 8.990A 8.970A 3.003A 1099.142 86.307% 2072 RPM 50.5 dB(A) 49.22°C 0.996 12.137V 5.009V 3.310V 4.986V 1273.530 61.45°C 115.07V CL1 0.099A 14.025A 14.005A 0.004A 118.843 82.943% 1995 RPM 48.7 dB(A) 44.12°C 0.969 12.181V 5.046V 3.345V 5.078V 143.283 48.47°C 115.09V CL2 83.253A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 1024.299 87.837% 2084 RPM 50.5 dB(A) 47.72°C 0.996 12.143V 4.992V 3.292V 5.039V 1166.140 58.51°C 115.08V

Load regulation is superb, with nearly no voltage drop at 3.3V and minimal drop at +12V and 5V. Efficiency is high as well, easily meeting the 80 PLUS Gold requirements. It would be nice to see efficiency higher than 88% under a full load, though.

The major downside of this unit, which we kind of expected given our experience with the 850 G3, is its noise output even under light loads. Although we pushed the SuperNOVA 1000 G3 hard by applying high temperatures inside of our hotbox, and it proved it can deliver more than its rated capacity above 49°C ambient, we were hoping for a less aggressive fan profile. Unfortunately, the small PCB restricts airflow, and the small fan has to rotate at high speeds in order to move enough air.