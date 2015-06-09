EVGA SuperNOVA 550 GS PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the voltage values of the main rails, recorded over a range from 40W to the maximum specified load, and the deviation (in percent) for the same load range. You will also find a chart showing how the 5VSB rail deals with the load we throw at it.

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time easily exceeded 16ms, which means a properly-sized bulk capacitor was used.

Inrush Current

The registered inrush current was higher than other similar-capacity PSUs when tested at 115V and 230V input; however, it wasn't at dangerously high levels in any case.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Power DC/AC (W) Efficiency (%) Fan Speed (RPM) Fan Noise dB(A) TempIn/Out (°C) PF/AC (V) 1 2.713A 1.963A 1.965A 0.986A 54.73 84.24 600 27.3 38.30 0.973 12.224V 5.083V 3.354V 5.066V 64.97 41.76 115.0V 2 6.464A 2.948A 2.962A 1.185A 109.71 89.04 600 27.3 39.19 0.99 12.203V 5.071V 3.340V 5.052V 123.22 42.89 115.0V 3 10.569A 3.455A 3.480A 1.384A 164.81 90.40 620 27.4 40.04 0.994 12.183V 5.062V 3.330V 5.038V 182.31 44.19 115.0V 4 14.682A 3.952A 3.976A 1.590A 219.73 90.81 870 36.0 40.77 0.996 12.163V 5.053V 3.318V 5.025V 241.97 45.20 115.0V 5 18.469A 4.961A 4.991A 1.795A 274.71 90.55 1160 38.7 41.28 0.992 12.141V 5.040V 3.304V 5.007V 303.37 45.84 115.0V 6 22.265A 5.963A 6.016A 2.000A 329.62 90.10 1380 42.0 42.04 0.99 12.120V 5.029V 3.291V 4.992V 365.86 46.93 115.0V 7 26.080A 6.977A 7.051A 2.207A 384.59 89.51 1590 45.2 43.31 0.99 12.098V 5.017V 3.275V 4.976V 429.65 48.62 114.9V 8 29.907A 7.991A 8.094A 2.415A 439.54 88.79 1670 45.8 44.49 0.99 12.076V 5.005V 3.262V 4.961V 495.06 50.24 114.9V 9 34.181A 8.504A 8.645A 2.419A 494.52 87.86 1680 45.9 45.07 0.991 12.053V 4.994V 3.250V 4.950V 562.86 51.26 114.9V 10 38.412A 9.032A 9.168A 2.529A 549.34 86.85 1700 46.1 45.24 0.991 12.031V 4.984V 3.239V 4.939V 632.52 52.19 114.9V 11 43.056A 9.050A 9.196A 2.530A 604.22 85.63 1700 46.1 46.62 0.991 12.008V 4.975V 3.230V 4.932V 705.65 53.96 114.9V CL1 0.098A 12.008A 12.006A 0.004A 101.39 83.19% 1355 41.9 44.02 0.99 12.199V 5.049V 3.294V 5.062V 121.88 48.70 115.0V CL2 44.979A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 554.56 87.76 1700 46.1 45.18 0.991 12.033V 5.014V 3.290V 4.998V 631.89 48.53 114.9V

The +12V and 5V rails offer decent, but definitely not top-notch load regulation, while the 3.3V and 5VSB rails exceeded three percent deviation. We would like to see at least the 3.3V rail staying within three percent, but obviously this platform is optimized for low budgets and not peak performance. In the efficiency section, the 550 GS easily passes the 80 PLUS Gold requirements with 20 and 50 percent load. Under full load, efficiency is 0.15 percent lower than the 87 percent we were looking for. However, as we mention in every PSU review, the 80 PLUS organization tests at 23 °C, while we conduct our tests at temperatures that reach and in many cases exceed 45 °C during the full- and over-load tests.

Due to the increased temperatures inside our hot box, ECO (passive) mode didn't have a chance to activate even during the first tests. Rather, the fan spun at low speeds up to the 30 percent load test. Afterward, it kept its noise below 40 dB(A) until the 50 percent load test, and during the last tests, the fan's output reached 46 dB(A). While we can't call this quiet, the fan's diameter is pretty small, which doesn't help in the acoustic department.