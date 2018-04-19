EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
There is no region that demonstrates >92% efficiency. However, there is a very large operating region where efficiency lands within the 90-92% range.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Our first image depicts the DC-DC converters, which get quite hot with more than 10A of load each under passive operation. We also notice that some of the electrolytic caps installed close to the DC-DC converters get quite hot. Obviously, this is why Super Flower employs such an aggressive fan profile under increased operating temperatures.
Wouldn't 650 watts be too little for a system with two high end cards anyway?
Nvidia recommends 600W for a system with a 1080 Ti in it.
LOL I haven't thought of it that way, but Chevrolet sold a lot of Nova cars (started out as the Chevy II in 1962) between 1968 and 1987. They sold 1.7 million between 1968-1974 in 3rd generation alone so the name didn't bother the customer too much.
Anyway I'm assuming the same G3 series that plagued Aris' review of the G3 450 is now okay with the 650.
EDIT: I saw in that original review an update stated that EVGA advised all units since that review are made by SF and not outsourced to RSY. Aris does that mean the first batch of those G3 450s were RSY built?
