EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G3 PSU Review: Excellence Evolved

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

There is no region that demonstrates >92% efficiency. However, there is a very large operating region where efficiency lands within the 90-92% range.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Our first image depicts the DC-DC converters, which get quite hot with more than 10A of load each under passive operation. We also notice that some of the electrolytic caps installed close to the DC-DC converters get quite hot. Obviously, this is why Super Flower employs such an aggressive fan profile under increased operating temperatures.



