EVGA SuperNOVA 650 GM PSU Review: Big Power In A Small Form Factor

Performance, Value, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the 650 GM’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The 650 GM performs well. It seems that after several years (and platforms) FSP managed to vastly improve the ACRF design, minimizing its performance compromises. There is no doubt that topologies like the half and full bridge offer better performance. But because they require more parts, they're also more expensive.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the product’s performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The 650 GM sells for a reasonable price, so its value score is fairly high. Corsair's SF600 does manage the first-place finish, though.

In the UK market, EVGA's 650 GM falls further behind the SF600 when it comes to performance per pound.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The 650 GM's overall noise lands close to 28 dB(A), resulting in quiet operation under most usage scenarios and easily beating the SF600 in this important category.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

The 650 GM's overall efficiency is very high, losing only to the much more expensive SF600 Platinum.

