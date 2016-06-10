EVGA SuperNOVA 750 P2 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The hold-up time we recorded is much longer than the ATX spec requires, and the power-good signal drops before the rails go out of spec. We're all good here.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

The inrush current measurements are normal with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB PowerDC/AC(Watts) Efficiency(%) FanSpeed (RPM) FanNoisedB(A) TempIn/Out(°C) PF/AC(V) 1 4.340A 1.995A 1.994A 0.986A 74.80 85.83 0 0 49.74 0.923 12.256V 5.021V 3.307V 5.069V 87.15 38.99 115.1V 2 9.703A 2.990A 2.995A 1.185A 149.73 90.10 0 0 51.99 0.960 12.249V 5.015V 3.302V 5.055V 166.18 39.95 115.1V 3 15.417A 3.498A 3.514A 1.385A 224.88 91.22 0 0 53.83 0.981 12.245V 5.010V 3.299V 5.043V 246.53 40.92 115.1V 4 21.120A 3.995A 4.004A 1.590A 299.71 91.45 0 0 55.49 0.984 12.241V 5.005V 3.294V 5.029V 327.72 41.54 115.1V 5 26.507A 4.999A 5.011A 1.790A 374.67 91.29 920 35.9 44.24 0.987 12.231V 4.999V 3.291V 5.016V 410.41 50.74 115.1V 6 31.910A 6.014A 6.022A 1.996A 449.61 91.00 920 35.9 44.61 0.989 12.216V 4.991V 3.288V 5.002V 494.07 51.52 115.1V 7 37.314A 7.020A 7.032A 2.200A 524.55 90.62 920 35.9 44.89 0.991 12.207V 4.984V 3.284V 4.989V 578.87 52.32 115.1V 8 42.716A 8.041A 8.051A 2.410A 599.54 90.00 920 35.9 45.75 0.992 12.200V 4.977V 3.279V 4.975V 666.17 53.84 115.1V 9 48.546A 8.546A 8.578A 2.412A 674.50 89.30 1370 46.3 47.46 0.993 12.193V 4.972V 3.275V 4.972V 755.32 56.23 115.1V 10 54.348A 9.064A 9.075A 2.515A 749.38 88.79 1370 46.3 47.72 0.994 12.184V 4.967V 3.273V 4.964V 844.02 56.86 115.1V 11 60.540A 9.068A 9.080A 2.519A 824.26 88.22 1840 52.3 48.59 0.995 12.175V 4.964V 3.269V 4.959V 934.31 58.31 115.1V CL1 0.099A 12.012A 12.006A 0.004A 100.58 83.34 920 35.9 45.76 0.946 12.267V 4.981V 3.291V 5.087V 120.69 51.65 115.2V CL2 62.444A 1.004A 1.003A 1.002A 773.61 89.38 1370 46.3 47.91 0.994 12.175V 4.997V 3.285V 5.033V 865.58 54.79 115.1V

With 20% load, the efficiency looks good. It's notably below the required 92% at 50% load, though. Under full load, efficiency is very close to the 80 PLUS Platinum specification's 89% requirement. Frankly, we expected higher efficiency at mid-load. Then again, high operating temperatures increase energy losses, so we should expect to see efficiency take a hit in our taxing test environment.

Load regulation is fairly tight on each rail except 5VSB, while the PSU operates in fanless mode at up to the 40% load test. The fan rotates at its lowest speed in the following four tests, while at 90% load and up the fan's noise starts to get annoying. You really have to push the PSU at its limits to make the fan spin at full speed though. At that point, our measurement equipment registers greater than 50 dB(A). Again, we think the fan control circuit should be more granular.