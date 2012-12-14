Far Cry 3 Performance, Benchmarked

Medium-Detail Benchmarks
In the following tests, we're using the Medium detail preset, in addition to 2x anti-aliasing.
The Radeon HD 7770 delivers at least 30 FPS at 1680x1050, while the GeForce GTX 650 is a bit faster than that.
Running at a resolution of 1920x1080, AMD's Radeon HD 7770 drops under 30 FPS. You'd probably want to turn off anti-aliasing or drop the detail settings a bit to help improve performance.
In better news, the GeForce GTX 650, 660 and Radeon HD 7850 and 7870 have no problem maintaining smoother frame rates.
My God... Are the reviewers of this website paid to make AMD look bad? Any person with a minimum hint of common sense can clearly see that there is virtually no difference between FX 8350, the i3, the i5 and i7. This is a big disservice to the community.
I thinks it read like this
"The good news for folks with Piledriver-based processors is that the FX-8350 is nearly as quick as Intel's Core i7-3960X (never mind the fact that the Core i7 costs more than $500..). "
hehe....
anyways good review...
Why no middle ground? And why no 7970/680 tests in Crossfire/SLI? Why use single flagship cards, but then only use SLI/Crossfire for the medium bunch?
I'm very glad to see that this game uses Crossfire/SLI effectively, ~50% increase in performance for dual GPU configurations.
Thanks Don for the great review as always.
Edit: These still screen shots don't do it justice.
The good thing is the game doesn't scale up with intel CPUs making the 8350 really look good in comparison.
Dude, the writer is only trying to point out that using a dual core i3 is more meaningful than using the 8core FX8350. AND B.T.W. its common sense than the latest games dont even benefit from so many cores. Stop moaning about whether or not the writer is an Intel fanboy because AMD performed well in the GPU section.