Get Best Far Cry 5 Performance: 10 Graphics Cards Tested at “Ultra” Quality

Benchmarks at 1080p and 1440p

Since the minimum and recommended configurations that Ubisoft suggests are quite reasonable, we decided to run our tests with the graphics options pushed as high as they go: Ultra with TAA. We're also collecting data at 1920x1080 and 2560x1440.

Frankly, we don't understand the interest in activating the cinematic motion blur feature. Gamers deliberately seek out display subsystems offering the sharpest/smoothest picture possible during motion-heavy sequences. So, we left this option turned off at all times.

Benchmarks at 1080p

Only two cards sustain a minimum frame rate here of 60 FPS: the Radeon RX 580 and GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. Even still, the benchmark runs perfectly well on a GeForce GTX 1060 3GB and GTX 970, as well as the Radeon RX 570 and Radeon R9 390.

Taking a big step down, we find the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560, which do maintain minimum frame rates above 30. The GeForce GTX 1050 and Radeon RX 460 cannot do this. Those last two cards are too slow for our tests at 1920x1080 using the Ultra preset.

Benchmarks at 1440p

Stepping up to 2560x1440 taxes all of our cards. Now, none of them maintains a 60 FPS minimum. AMD's Radeon RX 580 does achieve an average frame rate of 50 FPS, though.

Below the Radeon, we find the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and 3GB, GeForce GTX 970, Radeon RX 570, and Radeon R9 390, all of which make it through our benchmark sequence smoothly.

The GeForce GTX 1050, GTX 1050 Ti, Radeon RX 460, and RX 560 succumb to this higher resolution.



