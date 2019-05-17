Fractal Design Define S2 Vision Case Review: Excellence at a Cost

Fractal Design Define S2 Vision deals Fractal Design Define S2... Scan £159.98 View Fractal Design Define S2... Amazon £176.76 View Fractal Design Define S2... Scan £199.99 View Fractal Design Define S2... Amazon Prime £224.99 £199.99 View Reduced Price

Hardware Installation and Test Configuration

Accessories for the Fractal Design Define S2 Vision are in separate cardboard box that contains various screws, zip ties, a plastic vented top panel, a metal panel for fans and radiators, an RGB controller and a printed manual.

Test Configuration

Drivers and Settings

Chipset Intel INF 10.1.1.42 CPU 4GHz (40x 100MHz) @ 1.1V core Motherboard Firmware 1.10 3/2/2018 RAM 14-14-14-34 Graphics Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests | NVIDIA GeForce 398.36 WHQL Game Ready Driver

Interior

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Four large holes with rubber grommets in the motherboard tray, two smaller holes in the top of the PSU tunnel, and an additional three cable pass through holes with rolled metal edges provide a total of nine pass throughs for cable management. The smaller holes at the upper edge of the motherboard tray are partially blocked when a motherboard is installed, but this does not interfere with fan cables or the ATX12V/EPS12V power cable.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Thanks to the PSU cover and lack of traditional hard drive racks, the component compartment is extremely spacious and well laid out. The Define S2 Vision can be equipped with CPU coolers as tall as 180mm. A large hole behind the CPU socket area facilitates heat sink changes without removing the motherboard. A total of seven (plus two vertical) expansion slots can accommodate multi-GPU set-ups up to 440mm (17.3 inches) in length.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The Define S2 Vision can accommodate up to three 3.5-inch hard drives and/or a total of five 2.5-inch SSDs (three convertible from the 3.5" drive racks) in the secondary compartment behind the motherboard tray.

Color change and basic RGB effects are selectable from the included Adjust R1 RGB controller, which is located behind the motherboard tray.

Cooling

Mounting locations for up to nine fans include three 120 / 140mm fans on both the front and top panels, two 120 / 140mm in the bottom, and a single 120 / 140mm in the rear. The Fractal Design Define S2 Vision ships by default with a total of four Prisma AL-14 PWM ARGB fans, three in the front and one in the rear.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The rear fan mount supports radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 140mm, while the front and top support 280mm and/or 360mm, max.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

We test fit power supplies up to 220mm in length without any issues. Fractal Design lists support up to 300mm in length.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Image Credits: Tom's Hardware

MORE: Best Cases

MORE: All Case Content