Fractal Design Edison M Series 750W Power Supply Review

Efficiency, Temperatures And Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using the results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the efficiency of the Edison M 750W PSU at low loads, and at loads equal to 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum rated capacity.

At low loads, efficiency was satisfactory. Under normal loads, however, the PSU clearly falls behind its competition, especially compared to Seasonic's high-end platform code-named KM3, which is used in the X-750 unit.

Efficiency at Low Loads

In the next tests, we measure the Edison M 750's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of the device's maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60 and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Power DC/AC(W) Efficiency (%) Fan NoisedB(A) PF/AC(V) 1 1.188A 0.491A 0.472A 0.195A 19.65 63.82 30.5 0.864 12.267V 5.097V 3.380V 5.040V 30.79 115.0 2 2.405A 0.978A 0.976A 0.395A 39.76 76.11 30.5 0.941 12.262V 5.095V 3.375V 5.033V 52.24 115.0 3 3.622A 1.465A 1.481A 0.595A 59.84 81.06 30.5 0.967 12.256V 5.094V 3.370V 5.026V 73.82 115.0 4 4.828A 1.963A 1.959A 0.796A 79.74 83.52 30.5 0.978 12.251V 5.092V 3.367V 5.019V 95.48 115.0

Under light loads, the unit's efficiency is good overall and the output noise is kept at low levels, despite the high ambient temperature inside of our hotbox (>34 °C).

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher with 100mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250mA of load and 70 percent or higher with 1A or more of load.

We take four measurements: one at 100, 250 and 1000mA each, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test 5VSB PowerDC/AC(W) Efficiency(%) PF/AC(V) 1 0.102A 0.51 71.83 0.111 5.046V 0.71 115.6 2 0.252A 1.27 76.05 0.222 5.043V 1.67 115.4 3 1.002A 5.04 81.55 0.392 5.025V 6.18 114.8 4 2.502A 12.49 78.11 0.461 4.992V 15.99 114.8

Efficiency on the 5VSB rail is adequate, especially in the third test with a 1A load. It drops significantly during the full load test, though, indicating that 2.5A on this rail is close to the PSU's limits.

Power Consumption in Idle And Standby

Mode 12V(V) 5V(V) 3.3V(V) 5VSB(V) Power AC(W) PF/AC (V) Idle 12.279 5.101 3.387 5.048 9.66 0.582 115.0 Standby 0.07 0.012 115.1

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

In the table above, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load at 5VSB).

In standby mode and with 115V input, the PSU consumes only 0.07W of power, while with 230 VAC it needs 0.15W. It is nice to see PSUs with low energy demands in this mode, since less energy goes to waste, which not only helps in reducing electricity bills but also protects the environment.

Delta Temperature And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

We couldn't measure the fan's speed (RPMs) due to its white-colored blades that don't reflect our tachometer's laser beam properly, so we will only provide you with the delta difference between input and output temperature and the fan's output noise. The following results were obtained at 34 to 48 degrees Celsius ambient.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the entire operating range of the PSU. The same conditions of the above chart apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Under normal temperature conditions and up to typical load levels, the PSU is very quiet. Around 450W load and up, it is quiet enough for users who aren't so sensitive to noise. However, with more than 500W applied, the fan starts to increase speed and the output noise can be annoying.