FSP Hydro G PRO 850W Power Supply Review: Great Build, So-So Performance

Performance, Noise and Efficiency
Performance Rating
FSP's product scores low in our relative performance chart.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Noise output isn't so impressive, but at least it surpasses the popular Seasonic Focus Plus Golf here, with similar capacity.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The overall efficiency score for the Hydro G Pro is in the middle of the pack--more "good enough" than great.
