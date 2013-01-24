FX Vs. Core i7: Exploring CPU Bottlenecks And AMD CrossFire

Results: 3DMark, Aliens Vs. Predator, And Metro 2033
Although it reflects differences in the overall and Physics scores, 3DMark 11 indicates relatively little difference in graphics performance betewen the Core i7-3770K and FX-8350. As a result, AMD's desktop flagship already looks like a better value. Of course, we need to see how it fares in real-world games first.
Because we're sticking to the benchmark-only version of the old Aliens vs. Predator title, I wedged the results between the purely synthetic 3DMark and Metro 2033's in-game flyby sequence.
Even at the lowest resolution (the one that'd be most susceptible to a processor bottleneck), AMD's FX is only negligibly slower, on average, than the Intel platform.
Naturally, we know that averages aren't everything though. Stick with us; we're going somewhere with this...
Processor bottlenecks are most common at low resolutions. But nobody games at 1920x1080 using an $800 combination of high-end cards. Scaling up from High to Very High details and full eye-candy in Metro 2033 tips the scales in favor of AMD's FX processor at 4800x900. As we approach 5760x1080, performance becomes marginal, and so we copied a few of the benchmark’s performance graphs to gauge playability more accurately.
I disagree. What's needed is even stronger push on the developers to use more than four cores, effectively, not some 100% load on one core and 10% on the other five cores.
I thought more cores were for multi-tasking, as in having multiple programs running simultaneously. It would suck to turn on BF3 and everything else running on my PC simply shut down because the CPU is under 100% utilization. How would i be able to play BF3 while streaming/playing some HD content on my TV that's hooked up to my same computer.
single core performance... look up some other benchmarks, where they use itunes to encode things, or when i believe winzip went from single core to multicore, it shows a GREAT difference more cores can do to performance.
the problem is that few games and few programs really scale, sure, pro applications almost always take advantage of whatever you put in them, but consumer, different story.
more cores can offer more multitasking, but they also allow the load to be shifted from one core to all 4 cores and get over all more performance when properly coded.
woulda liked to see how a 3570k does against the fx8350 running the same cfx setup. impo, the price/perf woulda tipped further in favor of intel in configs like this.
lastly, woulda liked some newer games like sleeping dogs, far cry3, max payne 3 in the benches instead of the ol' bf3 single player. i hear bf3 sp doesn't stress cpus that much. may be bf3 skewed the benches in favor of amd as much as skyrim favored intel. :whistle: