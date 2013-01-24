FX Vs. Core i7: Exploring CPU Bottlenecks And AMD CrossFire

Metro 2033, Second By Second
Our Radeon HD 7970s in CrossFire appear to have a little trouble achieving playable frame rates at our highest quality settings in Metro 2033. So, we captured a few images from its benchmark output. At 1920x1080, for example, the FX-8350 is only able to carry these cards to around 30 FPS.
Overclocking the FX-8350 has little effect. The slow spot on the benchmark map simply narrows a bit.
Intel’s Core i7-3770K suffers similarly, though. CPU overclocking yields very little benefit.
Minimum frame rates have to be taken into context. When they occur during the first second or two of a benchmark, as they often do in Metro 2033, we tend not to count them. Instead, we refer to the game's benchmark diagrams to see if performance is actually playable at 4800x900. Unfortunately, even backed by overclocked processors, our CrossFire configuration frequently drops below 20 FPS.
We're not here to evaluate graphics performance, though. Neither Intel's Core i7-3770K nor AMD's FX-8350 makes enough of a difference to make this game playable at the next-highest setting, so the FX-8350's lower price is going to count toward better value.
If you want to look at Metro 2033 in more depth, a full set of result graphs is available in this story's image gallery.
I disagree. What's needed is even stronger push on the developers to use more than four cores, effectively, not some 100% load on one core and 10% on the other five cores.
I thought more cores were for multi-tasking, as in having multiple programs running simultaneously. It would suck to turn on BF3 and everything else running on my PC simply shut down because the CPU is under 100% utilization. How would i be able to play BF3 while streaming/playing some HD content on my TV that's hooked up to my same computer.
single core performance... look up some other benchmarks, where they use itunes to encode things, or when i believe winzip went from single core to multicore, it shows a GREAT difference more cores can do to performance.
the problem is that few games and few programs really scale, sure, pro applications almost always take advantage of whatever you put in them, but consumer, different story.
more cores can offer more multitasking, but they also allow the load to be shifted from one core to all 4 cores and get over all more performance when properly coded.
woulda liked to see how a 3570k does against the fx8350 running the same cfx setup. impo, the price/perf woulda tipped further in favor of intel in configs like this.
lastly, woulda liked some newer games like sleeping dogs, far cry3, max payne 3 in the benches instead of the ol' bf3 single player. i hear bf3 sp doesn't stress cpus that much. may be bf3 skewed the benches in favor of amd as much as skyrim favored intel. :whistle: