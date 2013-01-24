FX Vs. Core i7: Exploring CPU Bottlenecks And AMD CrossFire

Metro 2033, Second By Second

Our Radeon HD 7970s in CrossFire appear to have a little trouble achieving playable frame rates at our highest quality settings in Metro 2033. So, we captured a few images from its benchmark output. At 1920x1080, for example, the FX-8350 is only able to carry these cards to around 30 FPS.

Overclocking the FX-8350 has little effect. The slow spot on the benchmark map simply narrows a bit.

Intel’s Core i7-3770K suffers similarly, though. CPU overclocking yields very little benefit.

Minimum frame rates have to be taken into context. When they occur during the first second or two of a benchmark, as they often do in Metro 2033, we tend not to count them. Instead, we refer to the game's benchmark diagrams to see if performance is actually playable at 4800x900. Unfortunately, even backed by overclocked processors, our CrossFire configuration frequently drops below 20 FPS.

We're not here to evaluate graphics performance, though. Neither Intel's Core i7-3770K nor AMD's FX-8350 makes enough of a difference to make this game playable at the next-highest setting, so the FX-8350's lower price is going to count toward better value.

If you want to look at Metro 2033 in more depth, a full set of result graphs is available in this story's image gallery.