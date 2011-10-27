AMD FX: Energy Efficiency Compared To Eight Other CPUs

Single-Threaded Efficiency

AMD’s FX-8150 earns bad marks in applications that are not thread-optimized. Due to an ugly step backward in performance per clock cycle, the Bulldozer-based processor comes in last place.

Average power consumption is nothing to write home about, either.

Finally, we measure total power consumed during the test run of single-threaded applications. AMD uses about 40% more power, measured in watt-hours, than a comparable Intel system with a discrete graphics card.