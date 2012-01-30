Picking A Sub-$200 Gaming CPU: FX, An APU, Or A Pentium?

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3

This is another example of a graphics-bound test, which we'd frankly expect given its DirectX 11-based engine. Minimum frame rates exceed 50 across the board. AMD's A4-3400 is the only exception, though it manages to maintain at least 30 FPS throughout our test.

As you can see (or not, apparently), performance differences are largely unimportant, since almost every platform doles out more than 60 frames per second in the majority of our test.

The A4-3400 is the notable exception, and AMD's FX-4100 does briefly dip below 60 FPS.