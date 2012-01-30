Picking A Sub-$200 Gaming CPU: FX, An APU, Or A Pentium?

Can FX, APUs, And Pentium Processors All Game?
Whenever there are significant changes in the CPU market, we like to collect as many sub-$200 models as possible and put together a gaming comparison. Certainly a lot has happened since the last time we did this. Perhaps most obviously, the Phenom II and Athlon II families have started giving way to the FX series, along with the A4, A6, and A8 APUs. Intel, meanwhile, now has Sandy Bridge-based Pentium processors.
First, let's talk about AMD's new offerings. The company's Bulldozer micro-architecture landed in the desktop space as the Zambezi die, which came to be branded FX. There are only four processors in the entire family: the quad-core FX-4100, the hexa-core FX-6100, and the octa-core FX-8120 and FX 8150. They all sport unlocked multipliers, and, even in the face of less-than-elegant efficiency numbers, they're known to overclock pretty well. Unfortunately, the FX processors also make sacrifices in IPC, negatively affecting performance in lightly-threaded applications compared to older AMD CPUs and anything from Intel.
Nevertheless, we're still curious to see how these CPUs fare in gaming environments (especially the $110 FX-4100). And since all of the FX processors are easy to overclock, we'll also test them at more aggressive frequency settings to see how well they scale. In order to ensure the FX line-up puts its best foot forward, we also installed the new Windows 7 scheduler updates KB2645594 and KB2646060.
AMD also has its APUs, which combine traditional processing and a graphics engine on a piece of silicon referred to as Llano. Manufactured at 32 nm, these chips employ the Stars architecture utilized by the familiar Phenom IIs, along with mainstream Radeon graphics designs that facilitate respectable 3D performance. Although the APUs don't come with the Phenom's big L3 caches, the individual execution cores are slightly more efficient. We’re interested in seeing how these products perform complemented by discrete graphics cards compared to the other sub-$200 options. Two APUs are waiting for our affections: the dual-core A4-3400 and the multiplier-unlocked quad-core A8-3870K. We also have a quad-core Athlon II X4 631 to test, which is functionally identical to the A6-3650's processing component. It's cheaper though, because the integrated graphics are disabled.
Finally, we're taking a look at Intel's new Pentium processors manufactured at 32 nm and based on the Sandy Bridge architecture. Does a relatively small 3 MB shared L3 cache and dual-core, Hyper-Threading-less design hold these budget-oriented models back? Or, do the $100 Pentium G860 and $80 Pentium G630 give gamers on budgets ample muscle?
The Sub-$200 Gaming CPU Line-up
Today we have the following sub-$200 CPUs, plus a $230 Core i5-2500K for comparison:
|AMD FX-4100
|AMD FX-6100
|AMD FX-8120
|AMD A4-3400
|AMD Athlon II X4 631
|AMD A8-3870K
|Codename:
|Zambezi
|Zambezi
|Zambezi
|Llano
|Llano
|Llano
|Process:
|32 nm
|32 nm
|32 nm
|32 nm
|32 nm
|32 nm
|Cores (Threads):
|4
|6
|8
|2
|4
|4
|Clock Speed (Turbo):
|3.6 (3.8) GHz
|3.3 (3.9) GHz
|3.1 (4.0) GHz
|2.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Interface:
|AM3+
|AM3+
|AM3+
|FM1
|FM1
|FM1
|L3 Cache:
|8 MB
|8 MB
|8 MB
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Thermal Envelope:
|95 W
|95 W
|125 W
|65 W
|65 W
|100 W
|Online Price:
|$110
|$160
|$200
|$70
|$85
|$145
|AMD Athlon II X3 455
|AMD Athlon II X4 645
|AMD Phenom IIX4 955
|AMD Phenom II X4 980
|AMD Phenom IIX6 1090T
|Codename:
|Rana
|Propus
|Deneb
|Deneb
|Deneb
|Process:
|45 nm
|45 nm
|45 nm
|45 nm
|45 nm
|Cores (Threads):
|3
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Clock Speed (Turbo):
|3.3 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 (3.6) GHz
|Interface:
|AM2+/AM3/AM3+
|AM2+/AM3/AM3+
|AM2+/AM3/AM3+
|AM2+/AM3/AM3+
|AM2+/AM3/AM3+
|L3 Cache:
|N/A
|N/A
|6 MB
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Thermal Envelope:
|95 W
|95 W
|125 W
|125 W
|125 W
|Online Price:
|$80
|$105
|$125
|$160
|$180
|Intel Pentium G630
|Intel Pentium G860
|Intel Core i3-2100
|Intel Core i5-2400
|Intel Core i5-2500K
|Codename:
|Sandy Bridge
|Sandy Bridge
|Sandy Bridge
|Sandy Bridge
|Sandy Bridge
|Process:
|32 nm
|32 nm
|32 nm
|32 nm
|32 nm
|Cores (Threads):
|2
|2
|2 (4)
|4
|4
|Clock Speed (Turbo):
|2.7 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|3.1 (3.4) GHz
|3.3 (3.7) GHz
|Interface:
|LGA 1155
|LGA 1155
|LGA 1155
|LGA 1155
|LGA 1155
|L3 Cache:
|3 MB
|3 MB
|3 MB
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Thermal Envelope:
|65 W
|65 W
|65 W
|95 W
|95 W
|Online Price:
|$80
|$100
|$125
|$190
|$230
the fx-8120 outperformed by the i3-2100
comptonGiven how well my 2500K (and every other 2500K) overclocks, 4.3 is a good every day top turbo bin for 4 cores, and the performance increase vs. power consumption is fantastic. I don't want to add to the chorus of negativity to Bulldozer, but the Phenom II x6 should be kicked down to 32nm soon -- I just can't really think of any reason that someone should by Bulldozer over Intel or an X6. For those that can make use of it's particular strengths, it's price is certainly reasonable. And there is a lot to like about AMD motherboards too. The Phenom might be venerable, but it's not terrible and it's a lot more honest than Bulldozer.
if i had the money, id go i7, i woundt consider anything lower than that.
if i dont have the money, i would only consider the phenom II x4 or x6 line, as i prefer real cores, and the lowest real 4 core intel is over 200$ and the phenoms are 100-150ish.
granted i would wait for pilerdriver.
The i3-2100 is actually down to $110 on Newegg right now, but at $125 it made the Pentium models an absolute steal. You were paying nearly $40 more for .2 Ghz faster and hyper-threading compared to the G850 between $85-90. A $110 i3-2100 not only addresses this difference much better, but basically kills almost every AMD CPU above that price point, while the Pentium's kill the AMD CPU's below it.
The Phenom 2 x6's (which now appear to be all out of stock) for selective use, and maybe the FX4100 is really all AMD has left that's semi-viable anymore. IT's not looking good for AMD that's for sure. :\
it was great to see ph ii x4 955 outperform fx in gaming. imo it's the best gaming cpu from amd. fx4100's (and the rest of fx) overclocked (under)performance was sad.
but core i3 2100 and sandy bridge pentiums...damn...
i think intel sorta turned around the old 'pentium vs fx' (for gaming) with sandy bridge pentium vs bulldozer fx.
amd must do better with piledriver and trinity. :sweat: need more competition in cpu arena...
There isn't, and won't ever be, a 32nm die shrink to the Phenom IIs.
Bulldozer is IT, and that's all there is to it.
Maybe Piledriver will have some improvements, but they just won't be enough. Even if they could get IPC parity with the old Phenom IIs they still get run over by Pentiums and the i3-2100.
It will be interesting to see how Trinity performs but I'd be surprised if it wasn't just Bulldozer bolted on to a better GPU; IPC improvements might be there but I doubt they'll be as good as the Phenom IIs. The fall FX releases might get them to parity.
I'd like to see what performance the Ivy Bridge i3 will have; or if Intel will (unlikely) release a K-series for it- thus ensuring that sub-200-dollar overclocking is shelved for at least another 2 years if not indefinitely.