Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Cooler Master GX 750
Cooler Master chose to go a different route than Chieftec with this PSU, as the Cooler Master GX 750 is aimed at cost-conscious gamers. Thus the simple packaging is merely adorned with a regular 80 PLUS logo, and there are no modular cables. These measures lead to a very low price, however, as the PSU can be found for less than $90.
But this does not mean that gamers have to make sacrifices in the most important power supply-oriented specifications. Cooler Master equips its 750 W PSU with cables and connectors of sufficient length and number. The three 4-pin Molex connectors seem somewhat scant, but this is made up for with the nine SATA connectors apparently intended to drive massive storage arrays. The PSU is SLI-ready, and comes with four PCIe connectors for multiple graphics card configurations. The single +12 V rail can handle up to 60 A.
|Cooler Master GX 750
|AC Input
|110-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|25 A
|25 A
|60 A
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|0.5 A
|2.5 A
|Individual Output
|6 W
|12.5 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|150 W
|720 W
|Total Continuous Output
|750 W
|Peak Output
|900 W
FLanighanWhy not Corsair? I jizz at my tx850w
The article doesn't appear to measure noise from during switching and how much noise is introduced to the CPU and bus.
Anyway, it will be a cold day in hell before anyone gets me to switch out my Silverstone 1500 Watt PSU.
I call BS. I could run your setup with my PC power & cooling 750w unit.
http://www.techspot.com/review/289-geforce-gtx-480-sli-versus-radeon-5870-crossfire/page9.html