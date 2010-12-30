Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Cooler Master GX 750

Cooler Master chose to go a different route than Chieftec with this PSU, as the Cooler Master GX 750 is aimed at cost-conscious gamers. Thus the simple packaging is merely adorned with a regular 80 PLUS logo, and there are no modular cables. These measures lead to a very low price, however, as the PSU can be found for less than $90.

But this does not mean that gamers have to make sacrifices in the most important power supply-oriented specifications. Cooler Master equips its 750 W PSU with cables and connectors of sufficient length and number. The three 4-pin Molex connectors seem somewhat scant, but this is made up for with the nine SATA connectors apparently intended to drive massive storage arrays. The PSU is SLI-ready, and comes with four PCIe connectors for multiple graphics card configurations. The single +12 V rail can handle up to 60 A.

Cooler Master GX 750 AC Input 110-240 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 25 A 25 A 60 A n/a n/a n/a 0.5 A 2.5 A Individual Output 6 W 12.5 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 150 W 720 W Total Continuous Output 750 W Peak Output 900 W