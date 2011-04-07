Nvidia's GeForce GTX 480: Before And After A Year Of Driver Updates

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11 (DX11)

Overall Score Graphics Score GT1 GT2 GT3 GT4 Performance Gain from 197.41 to 266.58 13.60% 8.87% 10.56% 9.05% 9.72% 6.98%

Compared to AMD, Nvidia's improvement in 3DMark 11 is particularly notable. Whereas the Radeon HD 5870 improved 2.5% since 3DMark 11 launched, the GeForce GTX 480 is approaching a 15% jump in the same short time. The jump in the graph above is indicative of roughly when the benchmark came out, suggesting Nvidia had work to do before the GF100 put its best face forward in 3DMark.

Nvidia and AMD demonstrate similar trends in that the GeForce GTX 480 and Radeon HD 5870 both show the largest improvement in the GT1 test.