Nvidia's GeForce GTX 480: Before And After A Year Of Driver Updates

Benchmark Results: Lost Planet 2 (DX11)

1680x1050No AA/No AF 1680x10504xMSAA/No AF 1920x1080No AA/No AF 1920x10804xMSAA/No AF 2560x1600No AA/No AF 2560x16004xMSAA/No AF Percent Gainfrom 197.41 to 266.58 2.84% 7.09% 1.48% 7.77% 3.82% 5.18%

Lost Planet 2 was released on October 12, 2010, just prior to the release of 260.89. Yet, the results here are less impressive than what we saw in Metro 2033. From version 260.89 to 266.58 there is almost no gain in performance. In fact, we see a performance drop at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080 with no anti-aliasing applied. When its enabled, there is a less than 3% gain.

Now, one way to look at this is that Nvidia's driver team wasn't able to make any meaningful improvements, which is bad. The other way is to recognize that this was one of the company's TWIMTBP titles, so Capcom likely had access to Nvidia hardware throughout its porting process, allowing it to optimize before the game even launched. That'd help explain the relatively small performance effect before and after release. Unfortunately, there's no real way to know for sure which explanation is correct.