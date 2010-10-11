GeForce GT 430: The HTPC Crowd Gets Fermi On A Diet

Benchmark Results: StarCraft 2

StarCraft II is a CPU-bottlenecked game, as you can see by the minimum frame rates, but the average frame rates certainly show that these sub-$100 cards have room to improve--especially when the resolution is increased.

The GeForce GT 430 performs right between the GeForce GT 220 and the Radeon HD 5570 in this title. The GeForce GT 240 and Radeon HD 5670 flex their muscles relative to the slower cards and deliver better performance.