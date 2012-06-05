Nvidia GeForce GT 640 Review: Cramming Kepler Into GK107

Test Setup And Benchmarks

We're comparing Afox’s GeForce GT 640 DDR3 to the similarly-priced competition, including the Radeon HD 6670, 6750, and 7750. In addition, we have a GeForce GT 440 GDDR5 and GTS 450 to factor in. Because a number of these boards are actually retail products featuring custom specifications, we wanted to assure you that they've all been set to their reference clock rates in order to create the fairest contest possible.

Both a minimum/average frame rate chart and a frame rate-over-time chart are included for each resolution, as we think the combination of these delivers a great overall picture of actual performance. Frame rates over 60 FPS are only captured in the minimum/average chart, allowing us to hone in on sub-60 FPS performance when it comes to scrutinizing frame rates over time to see where things get choppy.