Nvidia GeForce GT 640 Review: Cramming Kepler Into GK107

Test Setup And Benchmarks
We're comparing Afox’s GeForce GT 640 DDR3 to the similarly-priced competition, including the Radeon HD 6670, 6750, and 7750. In addition, we have a GeForce GT 440 GDDR5 and GTS 450 to factor in. Because a number of these boards are actually retail products featuring custom specifications, we wanted to assure you that they've all been set to their reference clock rates in order to create the fairest contest possible.
Both a minimum/average frame rate chart and a frame rate-over-time chart are included for each resolution, as we think the combination of these delivers a great overall picture of actual performance. Frame rates over 60 FPS are only captured in the minimum/average chart, allowing us to hone in on sub-60 FPS performance when it comes to scrutinizing frame rates over time to see where things get choppy.
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E), 3.3 GHz, Six Cores, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled. Overclocked to 4.25 GHz
|Motherboard
|ASRock X79 Extreme9 (LGA 2011) Chipset: Intel X79 Express
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 4 x 4 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T
|Graphics
|Afox GeForce GT 640902 MHz GPU, 1 GB DDR3 at 891 MHzZotac GeForce GT 440 GDDR5810 MHz GPU, 521 MB GDDR5 at 810 MHzMSI N450GTS Cyclone (GeForce GTS 450)850 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 980 MHzReference Radeon HD 6670800 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1000 MHzReference Radeon HD 7750800 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1125 MHzXFX Radeon HD 6750700 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1150 MHzAll overclocked cards reduced to reference specification for testing
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 256 GB (SSD)
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 x64, Service Pack 1
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|GeForce: 301.42 WHQLRadeon: Catalyst 12.4 WHQL
|Benchmarks
|Battlefield 3
|Campaign Mode, "Operation Swordfish" 60-Seconds Fraps
|Crysis 2
|Adrenaline Crysis 2 Benchmark Tool 1.0.1.13, Times Square, DirectX 11
|Aliens vs. Predator
|Version 1.0.0.0, DirectX 11 Benchmark
|Metro 2033
|Full Game, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" Scene DX9, High, AAA, 4x AF, No PhysX
|DiRT 3
|V1.01, Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Update 1.4.27, Celedon Aethirborn Level 6, 25 Seconds Fraps
|Diablo 3
|Single Player Mode, "Old Tristram", 40 seconds FRAPS
This doesn't even get close to the card placed just 10 bucks above.
Cheers!
1. With the GT440 and GT240 offering it, I can't believe someone won't quickly release a GDDR5 version. With such an obvious improvement that would be, it does not bode well for yields or other costs that DDR3 had to be used, and the card still has a $100 initial price. Can it come down to where it needs to be without becoming a "loss-leader?"
2. Pretty decent settings were used in the charts. Considering how good most modern games look even cut down to "medium" settings, that HD7750 at or near the top of the charts makes people who insist you need a $300 graphics card to play games look silly. This makes me wonder all the more what this new card could do with GDDR5, assuming it's economically feasible. Of course if it isn't, then this card simply loses except in that niche market that wants to run three monitors.
3. I think the word you were looking for in reference to the absence of a PCIE power connector is "eschew."
4. Interesting, I noted that the box image is of a Seraphim from the game Sacred 2. Might that game be included with the card, is it meant to advertise that the card supports PhysX (which Sacred 2 will use), or is there a copyright lawsuit on the way?
I think nvidia doesn't want to kill amd outright and comes up with these really bad products.