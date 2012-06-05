Nvidia GeForce GT 640 Review: Cramming Kepler Into GK107

Benchmark Results: Diablo III

Diablo 3 is one of the fastest-selling PC games of all time, and although it has relatively low system requirements, it makes sense to include it in a test of budget graphics cards like this:

Of the cards in our test group, only Nvidia’s GeForce GT 440 GDDR5 truly struggles to maintain playable performance, as witnessed in the frame rate-over-time charts.

At 1920x1080, the GeForce GT 640 DDR3 and Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5 dip below 60 FPS, but still manage to serve up acceptable performance, always staying above 40 FPS.