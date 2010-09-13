Nvidia GeForce GTS 450: Hello GF106, Farewell G92

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2 (DX11)
Because the DirectX 9 and DirectX 11 code paths don’t yield comparable performance, we again have to exclude last generation’s cards from our DiRT 2 results.
Things go a little better for the GeForce GTS 450, though. At 1280x1024, the back-end-deficient card outpaces the Radeon HD 5770 without AA turned on. Of course, it promptly gets smacked down by the Radeon HD 5750 once 8xAA is applied (just as we hypothesized at the beginning of this piece).
In the other two resolutions, the GeForce GTS 450 falls right between AMD’s 5700-series contenders. Unfortunately, adding anti-aliasing to the mix simply hammers the GF106-based card.
its a shame that ati's cards didn't drop in MSRP. hell, the hd 5850 is finally approaching it;s MSRP of $250 from a year ago. I was hopign last year by around this time, hd 5870 would be ~$200... it's not even close =
Perhaps a gtx 485 aka gtx 460 X2 would be nice as well.