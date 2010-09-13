Nvidia GeForce GTS 450: Hello GF106, Farewell G92

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2 (DX11)

Because the DirectX 9 and DirectX 11 code paths don’t yield comparable performance, we again have to exclude last generation’s cards from our DiRT 2 results.

Things go a little better for the GeForce GTS 450, though. At 1280x1024, the back-end-deficient card outpaces the Radeon HD 5770 without AA turned on. Of course, it promptly gets smacked down by the Radeon HD 5750 once 8xAA is applied (just as we hypothesized at the beginning of this piece).

In the other two resolutions, the GeForce GTS 450 falls right between AMD’s 5700-series contenders. Unfortunately, adding anti-aliasing to the mix simply hammers the GF106-based card.