Nvidia GeForce GTS 450: Hello GF106, Farewell G92



After dutifully serving the mainstream gaming community for three years, Nvidia's G92 is finally being played out. Meet GF106, the little engine behind GeForce GTS 450. Is this 192-core part still potent, or did Nvidia cut too much from G92's replacement?

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2 (DX11)

Because the DirectX 9 and DirectX 11 code paths don’t yield comparable performance, we again have to exclude last generation’s cards from our DiRT 2 results.

Things go a little better for the GeForce GTS 450, though. At 1280x1024, the back-end-deficient card outpaces the Radeon HD 5770 without AA turned on. Of course, it promptly gets smacked down by the Radeon HD 5750 once 8xAA is applied (just as we hypothesized at the beginning of this piece).

In the other two resolutions, the GeForce GTS 450 falls right between AMD’s 5700-series contenders. Unfortunately, adding anti-aliasing to the mix simply hammers the GF106-based card.

138 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Poisoner 13 September 2010 11:25
    Man, G92 still holds it own. What an amazing piece of technology.
    Reply
  • welshmousepk 13 September 2010 11:29
    Slightly underwhelming to be honest. the GTX 460 seems like a way better choice. or a 5770.
    Reply
  • IzzyCraft 13 September 2010 11:33
    Well now that it is competing with the 5750 maybe they will push both down to $100 and we wouldn't need to buy old G92 or R700's :D
    Reply
  • teeoneimme 13 September 2010 11:33
    anyone else NOT so excited about this card?
    Reply
  • skora 13 September 2010 11:34
    As Chris pointed out with Tessellation, DX11 isn't going anywhere fast with the programmers. I'd say still go for a 1gb 4850 or CF two and really have a powerful GPU subsystem for the $200-$220 price point. By the time they are aged, you'll have 2nd gen DX11 GPUs out and the software will finally be available to use them.
    Reply
  • eklipz330 13 September 2010 11:35
    im still chuggin along on my hd 4850... and if i ever needed to, i can crossfire another one for a mere $90, these cards have been overpriced for a year

    its a shame that ati's cards didn't drop in MSRP. hell, the hd 5850 is finally approaching it;s MSRP of $250 from a year ago. I was hopign last year by around this time, hd 5870 would be ~$200... it's not even close =
    Reply
  • Jzcaesar 13 September 2010 11:41
    Man, I was hoping to see some overclocking; hopefully, they'll be included in another article. But I agree with Chris: the 450 is a bit disappointing at $130.
    Reply
  • one-shot 13 September 2010 11:45
    YAWWWWNN....This card is putting me to sleep. I'm going to bed.
    Reply
  • duk3 13 September 2010 11:45
    I'd like a gtx 460 maxcore.
    Perhaps a gtx 485 aka gtx 460 X2 would be nice as well.
    Reply
  • sandypants 13 September 2010 11:48
    Just bought a second 4870 1 GB to complete my CF setup which was planned 1.5 years ago. Only $130 from Newegg. 4870 vs 450 is not a tough choice if you are buying for a dedicated gaming rig. The 4000 series are still very adequate.
    Reply