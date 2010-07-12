Nvidia GeForce GTX 460: The Fermi We Were Waiting For

Benchmark Results: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (DX11)

Although it’s a gorgeous DirectX 11 title, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 remains playable across a number of different hardware configurations. At 1680x1050, we see respectable performance across the board. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 465 lands right between the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB and 768 MB, all three ahead of AMD’s Radeon HD 5830 and behind the Radeon HD 5850.

At 1920x1200, the pecking order is largely unchanged, with one exception. AMD’s Radeon HD 5830 steps in ahead of the GeForce GTX 465 and GeForce GTX 460 768 MB.

Shifting up to 2560x1600, the Radeon HD 5830 even manages to top the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB. All along the way, though, one thing remains constant: the GeForce GTX 465 splits the 460 1 GB and 768 MB—a $199 and a $229 card. Says something about where the GeForce GTX 465 should probably be priced, doesn’t it?