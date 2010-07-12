Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 460: The Fermi We Were Waiting For

Benchmark Results: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (DX11)

Although it’s a gorgeous DirectX 11 title, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 remains playable across a number of different hardware configurations. At 1680x1050, we see respectable performance across the board. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 465 lands right between the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB and 768 MB, all three ahead of AMD’s Radeon HD 5830 and behind the Radeon HD 5850.

At 1920x1200, the pecking order is largely unchanged, with one exception. AMD’s Radeon HD 5830 steps in ahead of the GeForce GTX 465 and GeForce GTX 460 768 MB.

Shifting up to 2560x1600, the Radeon HD 5830 even manages to top the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB. All along the way, though, one thing remains constant: the GeForce GTX 465 splits the 460 1 GB and 768 MB—a $199 and a $229 card. Says something about where the GeForce GTX 465 should probably be priced, doesn’t it?

151 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sabot00 12 July 2010 11:28
    Finally, the price wars from the 4000/GTX 200 ages are back!
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:29
    At last, Nvidia has impressed me(to a certain extent).But where's power consumption in SLI?
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:33
    Oops!Sorry for the double post.
    Reply
  • thedreadfather 12 July 2010 11:36
    Tamz_mscAt last, Nvidia has impressed me(to a certain extent).But where's power consumption in SLI?Did you even read the whole article?
    Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI"
    "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."

    Great review as always, Chris.
    Reply
  • cangelini 12 July 2010 11:38
    thedreadfatherDid you even read the whole article? Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI" "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."Great review as always, Chris.
    Much thanks, sir!
    Reply
  • thejerk 12 July 2010 11:39
    Nice review, Chris. Best I've read here in a while.
    Reply
  • guid_aaa000001 12 July 2010 11:39
    I have never waited for this... It's not "we", it must be "some people".

    Note: That is if you consider "me" in that "we".
    Reply
  • cangelini 12 July 2010 11:43
    guid_aaa000001I have never waited for this... It's not "we", it must be "some people".Note: That is if you consider "me" in that "we".
    We, as in Tom's Hardware ;-)
    Reply
  • lashton 12 July 2010 11:43
    the 5830 i think is a better card, hell you can get a 5770 super-clock it and thats the same speed as a GTX460 for a fraction of the price!
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:45
    thedreadfatherDid you even read the whole article? Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI" "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."Great review as always, Chris.Might have overlooked that line, but I'm wondering how the 460 would perform when overclocked.
    Reply