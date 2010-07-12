Nvidia GeForce GTX 460: The Fermi We Were Waiting For

Sneak Peek At SLI

We already have a comprehensive look at GeForce GTX 460 SLI performance planned for a future article. After all, we feel that there’s more to a pair of these cards than a handful of benchmark charts could convey. We gave AMD’s Radeon HD 4770s in CrossFire a similar treatment back in 2009, along with the GeForce GTX 275 in SLI a few days later.

For now, we’ll give you a sneak peek at performance using Nvidia’s reference GeForce GTX 460 and Zotac’s board, sporting the same clock rates.

There are some clear and present performance gains associated with SLI. This isn’t new, though. This is the same story we told back when I revisited the GeForce GTX 480 in single-, dual-, and triple-card configurations. What do those numbers work out to with regard to scaling?

That’s not quite a doubling of performance, but in many cases, we’re damn close. The only exception is DiRT 2, which we have seen scale better in the past. Perhaps, in this example, we’re suffering from the application of anti-aliasing (likely).

Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480. If it turns out that a pair of 460s outperform the 480, then you’re looking at $450 worth of hardware serving up more speed than a $500 card.