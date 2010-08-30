Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Palit GTX 460 Sonic Platinum Overclocking Edition

Available as part number NE5X460HF1102, Palit’s GTX 460 Sonic Platinum Overclocking Edition is both the smallest and fastest card in today’s lineup. A custom circuit board reduces mounting length by 0.9” compared to reference design cards, easing card-to-drive clearance issues that occur in many of today’s mid-sized cases.

Moving the power connectors to the top of the card similarly improves card-to-drive clearance, though the power supply location of some compact gaming cases could interfere with installation. SLI users will be pleased to note that the mid-profile GPU cooler fits within the broadly-accepted confines of a second expansion slot.

Palit moves its second dual-link DVI connector to the card’s second expansion slot, reducing the amount of air that can flow through the adjacent vents. This axial-fan cooler pushes air from both ends however, so that the reduced airflow at the back shouldn’t be problematic. The end result is a design that allows a full-sized HDMI connection and a VGA output without the use of any adapters.

An 800 MHz GPU clock tops today’s factory-configured overclocks, while the GDDR5-4000 data rate is matched only by Asus.

Palit’s Vtune utility lacks the voltage adjustment found on today’s second-fastest competitor, yet that competitor’s adjustment range is miniscule. The GPU and RAM can be increased up to 1040 MHz and GDDR5-4800, software limits that are almost certain to exceed hardware capabilities.

Advanced settings for Palit’s Vtune are limited to fan speed.